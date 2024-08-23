- More
Paul Kealy's play of the day at York
Reaching High
2.25 York
The Sky Bet Melrose Handicap (2.25) is the three-year-olds' version of the Ebor, and it often goes to a horse with Group-race pretensions.
There is no shortage of horses with that sort of potential lining up, but I do really like the chances of Reaching High for Sir Michael Stoute.
He has been a bit of a slow-burner for the yard, but that's hardly surprising for one with his pedigree and he has improved with every step up in trip.
Two starts ago he came within half a length of getting off the mark for the first time at Windsor, with the front two pulling 11 lengths clear of a subsequent dual winner in third, while on his latest start he made no mistake at Wolverhampton.
Stoute probably wasn't best pleased that Luke Morris guided him to such a wide-margin win on his first run at 1m6f (seven and a half lengths), but he looked in a different league to his Racing League Rivals there.
By Sea The Stars out of Gold Cup winner Estimate, Reaching High is a half-brother to this year's Northumberland Plate second Evaluation (a York winner too), and a strong test is obviously going to suit him well.
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from the final day of York's Ebor festival on Saturday
- Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- York Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200k guaranteed pool on day four of the Ebor meeting
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back at York's Ebor meeting on Friday
- Harry Wilson had a 13-2 winner on Thursday - find out his tips for every race on day three of York's Ebor meeting
- York Ebor betting offer: grab £30 in free bets with bet365 for day four's races
- Get enhanced odds of 50-1 if you back Aston Villa or 35-1 for Arsenal to win with Parimatch
- Premier League sign-up offer: get £25 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £5
- Bet £30 on Friday's Races at York Ebor festival and bag £30 in free bets with Matchbook
- York Ebor betting offers for day three: get a total of £280 from the leading bookmakers
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from the final day of York's Ebor festival on Saturday
- Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- York Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200k guaranteed pool on day four of the Ebor meeting
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back at York's Ebor meeting on Friday
- Harry Wilson had a 13-2 winner on Thursday - find out his tips for every race on day three of York's Ebor meeting
- York Ebor betting offer: grab £30 in free bets with bet365 for day four's races
- Get enhanced odds of 50-1 if you back Aston Villa or 35-1 for Arsenal to win with Parimatch
- Premier League sign-up offer: get £25 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £5
- Bet £30 on Friday's Races at York Ebor festival and bag £30 in free bets with Matchbook
- York Ebor betting offers for day three: get a total of £280 from the leading bookmakers