Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:42 KillarneyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:42 KillarneyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingPlay of the day

Paul Kealy's play of the day at York

Senior tipster

Reaching High
2.25 York

The Sky Bet Melrose Handicap (2.25) is the three-year-olds' version of the Ebor, and it often goes to a horse with Group-race pretensions.

There is no shortage of horses with that sort of potential lining up, but I do really like the chances of Reaching High for Sir Michael Stoute.

He has been a bit of a slow-burner for the yard, but that's hardly surprising for one with his pedigree and he has improved with every step up in trip.

Two starts ago he came within half a length of getting off the mark for the first time at Windsor, with the front two pulling 11 lengths clear of a subsequent dual winner in third, while on his latest start he made no mistake at Wolverhampton.

Stoute probably wasn't best pleased that Luke Morris guided him to such a wide-margin win on his first run at 1m6f (seven and a half lengths), but he looked in a different league to his Racing League Rivals there.    

By Sea The Stars out of Gold Cup winner Estimate, Reaching High is a half-brother to this year's Northumberland Plate second Evaluation (a York winner too), and a strong test is obviously going to suit him well. 

Silk
Reaching High14:25 York
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inFree tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers