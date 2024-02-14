Sandown Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders targets the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

The Tote's £50,000 Placepot guarantee heads to Sandown and only two will place in the seven-runner opener (1.20). That said, it is tricky and so three are on the team.

Made For You has shaped well on both starts this season, Douglas Dc did little wrong when succumbing to a subsequent winner here last time and the return to two miles should suit Celtic Ned .

An improving, talented novice with a good jumping technique is valuable in races such as the 1m7½f handicap chase (1.55). Etalon fits the bill and is banked on.

A strong stayer at the trip will be required for an open running of the Grade 2 Jane Seymour (2.30). Cherie D'Am , Smiling Getaway and Springtime Promise each appear to possess that trait.

The second banker of the perm comes in the Royal Artillery Gold Cup (3.05) as Broken Halo thrives in this type of race and will go close granted a clear round. Also relied upon in the 2m novice hurdle (3.40) is Risk De Pluie , who created a good impression on his rules debut.

The 3m handicap chase (4.15) looks a cracker. Hudson De Grugy will be bang there if he stays, Fern Hill is interesting back at this trip and Yes Indeed is too well handicapped to ignore.

Sandown Placepot tips

1.20

2 Made For You

5 Douglas Dc

7 Celtic Ned

1.55

6 Etalon

2.30

2 Cherie D’Am

6 Smiling Getaway

7 Springtime Promise

3.05

2 Broken Halo

3.40

1 Risk De Pluie

4.15

2 Fern Hill

3 Hudson De Grugy

4 Yes Indeed

3x1x3x1x1x3 = 27 lines

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.