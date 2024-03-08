Sandown Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool

The Placepot at Sandown won't be easy with two big-field handicaps on the card, but hopefully I've got a banker in the first (1.15) in Through The Ages .

I thought he was interesting in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham on Tuesday and it's possible he could still go there under a penalty if he wins this, but I'm sure he's well handicapped. He has jumped really well to win from the front on his last two starts.

Champagne Twist and Taras Halls are my two bets in the second (1.50), but I'm happy to add another one, with in-form Asta La Pasta looking likely to improve again for the extra distance.

It will be three in the next (2.25) as well, with mud-lover Knickerbockerglory , who was second in the race last year, joining my original pair of Making Headway and Sans Bruit .

I can't say I have a massive opinion on the bumper (3.00), but there seems to have been a lot of money for point winner Honky Tonk Highway , while Magical Annie's Irish form gives her a big chance and she runs in a tongue-tie now after disappointing on her debut for Ben Pauling.

Golden Son and Kotmask look the obvious pair in the next (3.35) and that just leaves the staying handicap chase.

Rose Of Arcadia has been running well for a while and will benefit from the experience of Brendan Powell this time, while Castle Robin has good form around Sandown and should go well.

Sandown Placepot perm

1.15

2 Through The Ages

1.50

3 Champagne Twist

4 Asta La Pasta

11 Taras Halls

2.25

4 Knickerbockerglory

6 Sans Bruit

7 Making Headway

3.00

4 Honky Tonk Highway

6 Magical Annie

3.35

1 Golden Son

2 Kotmask

4.10

5 Castle Robin

10 Rose Of Arcadia

1x3x3x2x2x2 = 72 lines

