Sandown Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50k guaranteed pool

What is generally a good card at Sandown starts with a low-grade amateur riders' handicap (1.55), and with 14 runners it's a tough one for Placepot punters.

That said, Beautiful Crown is 2-2 since joining Jack Jones, has been doing it with a bit in hand and is still not badly treated on old form.

Dakota Power and Vellner should give us a fair chance of getting through the opening leg.

Only six go in the next (2.30), but Aesterius looks a worthy short-priced favourite, and it will be disappointing if he is not in the first two after his Norfolk Stakes fifth.

In the third (3.05) Dream Composer is the most solid, but I'm adding Existent as he is incredibly well handicapped if Stuart Williams has him back in form after his layoff.

Anno Domini carries a penalty in the next (3.40), but he did well to win in such stylish fashion on his debut considering the bump he took in the early stages, and it will have to be a pretty good novice if three can kick him out of the frame.

The fifth leg (4.15) looks tight enough, but last year's winner Savvy Victory ran a blinder when fourth to Israr on his return at Royal Ascot and should put up a good defence. Lion's Pride is less exposed than most so is next on the list.

I sniff an upset in the Coral Marathon (4.50), so I'm leaving out favourites Quickthorn and Trueshan, who may in any case not run if the rain doesn't arrive in time.

Night Sparkle , Run For Oscar and rank outsider Miss Cynthia are the three I'm going to side with.

Sandown Placepot perm

1.55

1 Vellner

2 Beautiful Crown

7 Dakota Power

2.30

1 Aesterius

3.05

3 Dream Composer

6 Existent

3.40

1 Anno Domini

4.15

4 Lion's Pride

7 Savvy Victory

4.50

3 Run For Oscar

6 Miss Cynthia

7 Night Sparkle

3x1x2x1x2x3 = 36 lines

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Only valid with code B10G50 on registration. £/€10 minimum qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater across sports or racing (if each-way then minimum £10 win + £/€10 place). Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€20 free sports bet and 50 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry on free bets and Tote Credit. Your first bet will be your qualifying bet. One per customer. UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . gambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.