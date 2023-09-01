Sandown Placepot picks: Paul Kealy has a crack at the £150,000 guaranteed pool

Alpha Capture is an outsider with a chance in Sandown's opener (1.50), but he's certainly not a horse you could bank on for Placepot purposes.

Tough Enough , a good winner here last time, and Indemnify , who has run well at Sandown three times this season, are two others I'll be adding to my perm.

Potapova is the one to beat despite not being favourite for the next (2.25), while Queen For You is better than her last run and may appreciate dropping back to a mile.

Lord Protector's course form figures of 121 make him hard to leave out of the third (3.00), while Gaassee could well run a big race on this drop in trip provided the ground is not too fast for him (well backed last week at York but taken out due to ground).

The two I like most in a tricky Solario (3.38) are runaway Leicester winner Mortlake and Aablan , who is well regarded and whose debut form at Newmarket has worked out well.

I thought Beautiful Love was an eyecatcher on her debut at Newmarket three weeks ago, and although there are a couple of interesting newcomers in the 7f fillies' maiden (4.10), experience is usually key and I'll be surprised if she finishes out of the three.

That leaves a tricky nursery (4.45), in which Spanish Blaze , going forwards with every run, is the first on the team sheet. I'll have to have a couple more, though, with Eminny making some appeal for Michael Appleby, and the recently gelded Godolphin contender Inner City looking likely to improve now.

Sandown Placepot perm

1.50

1 Indemnify

5 Tough Enough

10 Alpha Capture

2.25

2 Potapova

10 Queen For You

3.00

3 Gaassee

4 Lord Protector

3.38

1 Aablan

5 Mortlake

4.10

1 Beautiful Love

4.45

2 Inner City

3 Eminny

7 Spanish Blaze

3x2x2x2x1x3 = 72 lines

