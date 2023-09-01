The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three selections for Sandown, Beverley and Chester on ITV4 on Saturday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Saturday . . .

Tough Enough (1.50 Sandown)

The James Tate-trained three-year-old produced an eyecatching performance when winning over course and distance last time out and should go in again if he retains that ability. The son of Showcasing produced a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings that day and although he was sent off favourite, he had no issues stepping slightly up in trip having done all his racing over six furlongs. It was a third win for Tough Enough, who has been successful on quick and slow ground, and with regular rider Rossa Ryan back onboard, he should be hard to stop.

Fulfilled (2.05 Beverley)

Trained by David Simcock, Fulfilled brings the most consistent form into the 1m4f contest and he looks to be improving with every start. Since being gelded in November 2021, the son of Ulysses has raced nine times and only once failed to finish within the top three. He has won on two of his last four starts and ran with credit when fourth of 11 over course and distance in June. The form of that race has worked out well with the third and seventh winning on their next start, while the ninth-placed horse has subsequently won since. He's bred to stay this distance and another big run should be expected.

Military Order (3.20 Chester)

Godolphin's Military Order has not been seen since finishing last of 14 in the Derby at Epsom, but he did not quite see out his race that day and he has more than enough class to return to winning ways. Before that run in June, he had won three of his four starts for Charlie Appleby, with his most impressive run coming in the Derby Trial at Lingfield, and if he reproduces anything near that effort then he will be difficult to stop. Appleby and jockey William Buick both continue to enjoy their fruitful partnership with four winners from 14 runners in the past fortnight, and Military Order can win again.

