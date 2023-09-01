Racing Post logo
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Beverley

Omniscient
2.05 Beverley

If he had come here straight after his eyecatching but ultimately non-staying seventh in the Northumberland Plate, Omniscient would be clear favourite for this, but he has run twice since and disappointed both times.

However, he hated what was bottomless ground at Goodwood in the first of them, and the attempt to hold him up in rear at Sandown backfired last time as the pace was slow and he fought Luke Morris for at least a mile before running out of puff.

Omniscient raced prominently for both his successes over 1m2f and 1m4f last season, and in the hope that he does so again dropping back to the latter trip, a much better performance is expected.

Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Published on 1 September 2023Last updated 18:00, 1 September 2023
