Salisbury Placepot tips: Harry Wilson serves up his perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

A 7f handicap (2.30) for apprentice jockeys kicks off the Tote's guaranteed pool at Salisbury and a couple of runners are needed for Placepot purposes.

Boom Boom Pow is on his last winning mark and should appreciate the return to this trip. He goes in alongside Kracking , who did well to finish second at Brighton last time.

Nascimento stayed on well to finish tenth in the Coventry last time, having been stone last with two furlongs to run, and can be banked on at this lower level in the 6f novice (3.00).

With just three runners in the Stonehenge Stakes (3.30), we're going to need to find the winner. The Parthenon could prove the best of these, but New Century sets the standard on his Listed second and Luther is open to untold improvement on just his second start, so it's best to play it safe and stick all three in the perm.

In the following 1m2f handicap (4.00), the consistent Meet Me In Meraki goes in alongside Sneaky Blinder , who was an empathic winner over course and distance on his penultimate start.



Francophone was pitched into Group 1 company last time and should be hard to beat in the Upavon Stakes (4.30), while Stintino Sunset and Villeurbanne are the picks in the finale (5.00).

Salisbury Placepot perm

2.30

1 Kracking

3 Boom Boom Pow

3.00

7 Nascimento

3.30

1 Luther

2 New Century

3 The Parthenon

4.00

3 Meet Me In Meraki

6 Sneaky Blinder

4.30

7 Francophone

5.00

2 Stintino Sunset

6 Villeurbanne

2x1x3x2x1x2 = 24 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Only valid with code B10G50 on registration. £/€10 minimum qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater across sports or racing (if each-way then minimum £10 win + £/€10 place). Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€20 free sports bet and 50 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry on free bets and Tote Credit. Your first bet will be your qualifying bet. One per customer. UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. gambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.