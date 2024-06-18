Royal Ascot Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £250,000 guaranteed pool on day two

Miss Rascal is quite a strong fancy for the Queen Mary (2.30) but with only three places and 26 runners it would be daft to make her a banker for Placepot purposes.

I'll add Leovanni , who is the subject of good reports from Karl Burke's yard and certainly did the job well at Nottingham on her debut.

Birdman has every chance of seeing off the Ballydoyle battalions in the Queen's Vase (3.05), but you can't rule out any of Aidan O'Brien's and the one I like most is market third-string Grosvenor Square .

I don't think Chester suited him at all last time, and this half-brother to Vase winner Santiago (also won Irish Derby) is going to come into his own over this sort of trip.

Last year's winner Rogue Millennium is the one to beat in my eyes in the Duke of Cambridge (3.45), and I'm going to take a chance by banking on both her and Horizon Dore in the Prince of Wales's (4.25) so I can have a few in the final two big-field handicaps.

Topweight Sonny Liston is first on the list for the Hunt Cup (5.05), and he's joined by potentially improving four-year-olds Real Gain and Daysofourlives .

Holloway Boy is the same age, and although not improving, the Chesham winner of two years ago is back to a decent mark and could be a player if his stable has him back to his best.

Back See Daa and Farhh To Shy are outsiders worth giving serious consideration in the Kensington Palace, but in a very tricky race I'll also add the unexposed Summer Of Love , and Rowayeh , who is better than she showed on her return at Newmarket.

Royal Ascot Placepot perm

2.30

12 Leovanni

17 Miss Rascal

3.05

1 Birdman

2 Grosvenor Square

3.45

11 Rogue Millennium

4.25

4 Horizon Dore

5.05

1 Sonny Liston

4 Holloway Boy

9 Real Gain

24 Daysofourlives

5.40

9 Back See Daa

11 Summer Of Love

12 Farhh To Shy

13 Rowayeh

2x2x1x1x4x4 = 64 lines

Tote World Pool

The Swinger is a great bet for races like the Royal Hunt Cup. It demands that you get two of the first three, in any order, which is the sort of leeway you need in a 30-runner cavalry charge.

The recommendation is to side with horses known to do well at the track. Perotto has won big handicaps here in the past and will have been well readied for this reappearance. Sonny Liston was second in this last year and ran a career-best at Newbury last time. Raadobarg is well handicapped on form as recent as March and has more form on quick ground, and at Ascot, than you might think.

All are drawn in the top half and getting two of them in the first three is bound to return a handsome profit.

Keith Melrose

5.05 Royal Ascot

1 Sonny Liston

7 Raadobarg

8 Perotto

1pt Tote Swinger (three bets)

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £10 win + £10 place). Receive £30 Tote Credit + 20 free spins on a selected game within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . gambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.