Royal Ascot Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £250,000 guaranteed pool on day three

Aesterius is my each-way play against Whistlejacket in the opener (2.30) at Royal Ascot, but it would be daft to leave the jolly out of Placepot consideration as he is clearly the one to beat on form.

A high draw is normally an advantage over 1m4f at this meeting so Poniros , second in the London Gold Cup last time and drawn in stall 14, looks the clear pick in the second (3.05).

Aidan O'Brien's Chantilly was third in the London Gold Cup, but he didn't look to be crying out for further at Newbury and the draw in seven puts me off. Instead, I'll go with his second string Gallantly , who scored well last time, and Fouroneohfever , who is rising rapidly up the handicap, but keeps winning easily.

In the Ribblesdale (3.45) most of the fillies are beginning to look exposed as not that good, and one of the few exceptions is Diamond Rain , who has the best form and will surely be hard to kick out of the frame.

Kyprios is obviously the one to beat in the Gold Cup (4.25), but it's a deeper race than the market suggests and I'm not prepared to bank. You can make a case for plenty, but I don't see what's wrong with Coltrane , who was second last year and won the Sagaro for the second year running when last seen.

I wouldn't be that confident of getting as far as the Britannia (5.05), let alone past it, but the suggestions are Cracking Gold , fast-improving Irish raider Follow Me , and Dashing Darcey , who looked on the up returned to a mile (over which he is 3-3) at Haydock.

That just leaves the Hampton Court (5.40) and it's banker time again because King's Gambit looked a sure-fire Group winner in waiting when romping home in the London Gold Cup last time.

Royal Ascot Placepot perm

2.30

1 Aesterius

13 Whistlejacket

3.05

8 Poniros

9 Fouroneohfever

13 Gallantly

3.45

2 Diamond Rain

4.25

1 Coltrane

3 Kyprios

5.05

3 Follow Me

16 Cracking Gold

18 Dashing Darcey

5.40

7 King's Gambit

2x3x1x2x3x1 = 36 lines

Tote World Pool

The King George V Stakes is a draw race, so it is a good opportunity to play the exotics in hope of a big payout. Going The Distance in stall 18 is a big fancy and should be at the centre of Swinger, Exacta and Trifecta plays.

It is also worth including Assailant (stall 20), who shaped well despite drifting at Newmarket last time. Highland Bling (16) is extremely well bred and progressing nicely, while Poniros represents a superb formline and is wide enough in stall 14.

Exactly how to play this bet depends on your risk appetite. Swingers are 'safest', as you just need two of the first three in any order, followed by Exactas (forecasts) and Trifectas (tricasts). Or you can mix and match to get the right blend of outlay versus payoff.

Keith Melrose

3.05 Royal Ascot

4 Going The Distance

8 Poniros

17 Highland Bling

19 Assailant

0.5pt Swinger (six bets)

0.25pt Exacta (12 bets)

6pts total

