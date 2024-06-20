Royal Ascot Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £250,000 guaranteed pool on day four

The day four opener (2.30) may well be the two-horse race the bookmakers think it is, but I like the chances of outsider Royalty Bay and I'm only going to add one of the big guns for Placepot purposes.

Mountain Breeze is the bigger-priced of the two and, having been very strong at the end of both her races, is the one who gets the vote.

It would be no surprise if the Commonwealth Cup (3.05) proved more open than the market suggests and I can find reason enough to oppose the favourite with Jasour and Starlust suggested as the alternatives.

The most likely winners of the Coronation Stakes (3.45) are surely Opera Singer and Ramatuelle , while Ethical Diamond is a bit of a standout in the first big handicap of the day (4.20) but will be priced accordingly.

I wouldn't want to bank on one anyway, so I'll add Deakin , whose returning second has already started to work out well.

Forever Blue and Arisaig are my two against the field in the Sandringham (5.05), but I'll also add Kitty Rose , who will be off to Australia shortly but can run well off top weight for new connections first.

In the closing King Edward VII, Space Legend is quite a strong fancy, but it is 4-1 the field for a reason. Ryan Moore is on Diego Velazquez of the Aidan O'Brien quartet, but my pick would have been Chester Vase runner-up Agenda , and I'm sticking with him.

Royal Ascot day four Placepot perm

2.30

11 Mountain Breeze

14 Royalty Bay

3.05

5 Jasour

13 Starlust

3.45

5 Opera Singer

7 Ramatuelle

4.25

9 Deakin

16 Ethical DIamond

5.05

1 Kitty Rose

6 Forever Blue

20 Arisaig

5.40

1 Agenda

10 Space Legend

2x2x2x2x3x2=96 lines

Tote World Pool

Having Ryan Moore on your side in the World Pool is a double-edged sword, as his global popularity means his rides are sometimes overbet by foreign players looking for a familiar name.

Even so, Sommelier has so much in his favour in the Palace of Holyroodhouse that he is hard to leave out. Plus there is an obvious upside to Moore being on your horse.

The others that we will combine him with for exotics could more than make up for the Moore factor. Hedge Fund has a rail draw and had been reliable before his poor run at York last time. Two Tribes had nothing go right behind James's Delight when last seen, and Billy Webster shaped well in the 3YO Dash at Epsom last time despite seeming to find the track against him.

It is recommended to perm these four in Swingers and Exactas. But feel free to include Trifectas if you favour riskier plays for monster returns.

Keith Melrose

6.15 Royal Ascot

2 Sommelier

17 Two Tribes

22 Hedge Fund

25 Billy Webster

0.5pt Swinger (six bets)

0.25pt Exacta (12 bets)

6pts total

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £10 win + £10 place). Receive £30 Tote Credit + 20 free spins on a selected game within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . gambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.