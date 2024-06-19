Racing Post logo
Royal Ascot day 3 tips: five horses to back on Thursday

Thursday's best bets at Royal Ascot by a team of our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Fresh (6.15 Royal Ascot)

Has an excellent record at Ascot, recording peak Racing Post Ratings when landing a course-and-distance double in similarly competitive events in 2022. No wins since, but wasn't beaten far in last year's Wokingham off a 9lb higher mark and looks primed for a big run.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Fresh18:15 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: James Fanshawe

Eyecatcher

Gallantly (3.05 Ascot)

One of four in the King George V Stakes for Aidan O'Brien, he looked the ideal type for this race when winning a Chester maiden last time.
Mark Brown

Silk
Gallantly15:05 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

Dark horse

Dashing Darcey (5.05 Ascot)

Has been a consistent performer all season, winning with a bit to spare at Haydock last time. He's 6lb higher this time but with Silvestre de Sousa on board again, he has every chance.
George Bonds

Silk
Dashing Darcey17:05 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Roger Varian

Speed figures

Caviar Heights (5.40 Ascot)

Below his best in the Dante but is better judged on his emphatic Newmarket success, where he recorded a standout time.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Caviar Heights17:40 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

The Punt nap

Diamond Rain (3.45 Ascot)

The Charlie Appleby-trained filly was hugely impressive when winning a Newbury Listed contest, which also produced the Ribblesdale winner a year ago, last time. The form of it has been franked with the runner-up bolting up since.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Diamond Rain15:45 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Get £40 in free bets on horse racing with Sky Bet

Sky Bet are offering new customers £40 in free bets on horse racing when you place a £10 bet.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on the big races at Royal Ascot. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

  1. Head over to Sky Bet through this link and click the 'Get Bonus' button
  2. Sign up for a Sky Bet account and create your username and password
  3. Place a minimum £10 bet on a single or each-way bet on any Sky Bet market at odds of 1/1 or greater
  4. Get £40 in free bets to use on horse racing markets (your free bets will be credited as four £10 free bet tokens)

Sky Bet betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the 2024 Sky Bet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

  • 18+, new UK & ROI customers
  • Only your first bet with Sky Bet will count towards this offer
  • Free bets are non-withdrawable and free bet stakes are not included in any returns
  • Free bets will be credited as four £10 free bet tokens
  • Free bets expire 30 days after crediting
  • T&Cs apply
  • Please gamble responsibly

Read these next:

Paul Kealy's Royal Ascot day 3 racing tips: Thursday's play of the day 

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips for day three of Royal Ascot on Thursday 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

