Royal Ascot day 3 tips: five horses to back on Thursday

Thursday's best bets at Royal Ascot by a team of our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Fresh (6.15 Royal Ascot)

Has an excellent record at Ascot, recording peak Racing Post Ratings when landing a course-and-distance double in similarly competitive events in 2022. No wins since, but wasn't beaten far in last year's Wokingham off a 9lb higher mark and looks primed for a big run.

Paul Curtis

Fresh 18:15 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: James Fanshawe

Eyecatcher

Gallantly (3.05 Ascot)

One of four in the King George V Stakes for Aidan O'Brien, he looked the ideal type for this race when winning a Chester maiden last time.

Mark Brown

Gallantly 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

Dark horse

Dashing Darcey (5.05 Ascot)

Has been a consistent performer all season, winning with a bit to spare at Haydock last time. He's 6lb higher this time but with Silvestre de Sousa on board again, he has every chance.

George Bonds

Dashing Darcey 17:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Roger Varian

Speed figures

Caviar Heights (5.40 Ascot)

Below his best in the Dante but is better judged on his emphatic Newmarket success, where he recorded a standout time.

Dave Edwards

Caviar Heights 17:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

The Punt nap

Diamond Rain (3.45 Ascot)

The Charlie Appleby-trained filly was hugely impressive when winning a Newbury Listed contest, which also produced the Ribblesdale winner a year ago, last time. The form of it has been franked with the runner-up bolting up since.

Matt Rennie

Diamond Rain 15:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

