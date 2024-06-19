- More
Royal Ascot day 3 tips: five horses to back on Thursday
Thursday's best bets at Royal Ascot by a team of our top tipsters . . .
Get £40 In Free Bets For Horse Racing When You Place a £10 Bet
- More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker
Handicappers' nap
Fresh (6.15 Royal Ascot)
Has an excellent record at Ascot, recording peak Racing Post Ratings when landing a course-and-distance double in similarly competitive events in 2022. No wins since, but wasn't beaten far in last year's Wokingham off a 9lb higher mark and looks primed for a big run.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Gallantly (3.05 Ascot)
One of four in the King George V Stakes for Aidan O'Brien, he looked the ideal type for this race when winning a Chester maiden last time.
Mark Brown
Dark horse
Dashing Darcey (5.05 Ascot)
Has been a consistent performer all season, winning with a bit to spare at Haydock last time. He's 6lb higher this time but with Silvestre de Sousa on board again, he has every chance.
George Bonds
Speed figures
Caviar Heights (5.40 Ascot)
Below his best in the Dante but is better judged on his emphatic Newmarket success, where he recorded a standout time.
Dave Edwards
The Punt nap
Diamond Rain (3.45 Ascot)
The Charlie Appleby-trained filly was hugely impressive when winning a Newbury Listed contest, which also produced the Ribblesdale winner a year ago, last time. The form of it has been franked with the runner-up bolting up since.
Matt Rennie
Get £40 in free bets on horse racing with Sky Bet
Sky Bet are offering new customers £40 in free bets on horse racing when you place a £10 bet.
You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on the big races at Royal Ascot. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Head over to Sky Bet through this link and click the 'Get Bonus' button
- Sign up for a Sky Bet account and create your username and password
- Place a minimum £10 bet on a single or each-way bet on any Sky Bet market at odds of 1/1 or greater
- Get £40 in free bets to use on horse racing markets (your free bets will be credited as four £10 free bet tokens)
Sky Bet betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the 2024 Sky Bet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- 18+, new UK & ROI customers
- Only your first bet with Sky Bet will count towards this offer
- Free bets are non-withdrawable and free bet stakes are not included in any returns
- Free bets will be credited as four £10 free bet tokens
- Free bets expire 30 days after crediting
- T&Cs apply
- Please gamble responsibly
Read these next:
Paul Kealy's Royal Ascot day 3 racing tips: Thursday's play of the day
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips for day three of Royal Ascot on Thursday
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips for day three of Royal Ascot on Thursday
- Royal Ascot Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £250,000 guaranteed pool on day three
- Paul Kealy's Royal Ascot day 3 racing tips: Thursday's play of the day
- 2024 Gold Cup at Ascot: the runners, the odds, the verdict
- Ascot Lucky 15 tips for Wednesday: four horses to back on day 2 of Royal Ascot
- Royal Ascot day three betting offer: get £40 in free bets + a £10 for Euro 2024 with Paddy Power
- Grab £270 in free bets for day three's races: Royal Ascot betting offer
- Euro 2024 betting offer: get 100-1 boosted odds for Scotland to beat Switzerland tonight
- Paddy Power Royal Ascot betting offer: get £40 in free bets + a £10 free bet builder for Euro 2024
- Croatia vs Albania: Grab up to £190 in free bets on this fascinating Group B clash
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips for day three of Royal Ascot on Thursday
- Royal Ascot Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £250,000 guaranteed pool on day three
- Paul Kealy's Royal Ascot day 3 racing tips: Thursday's play of the day
- 2024 Gold Cup at Ascot: the runners, the odds, the verdict
- Ascot Lucky 15 tips for Wednesday: four horses to back on day 2 of Royal Ascot
- Royal Ascot day three betting offer: get £40 in free bets + a £10 for Euro 2024 with Paddy Power
- Grab £270 in free bets for day three's races: Royal Ascot betting offer
- Euro 2024 betting offer: get 100-1 boosted odds for Scotland to beat Switzerland tonight
- Paddy Power Royal Ascot betting offer: get £40 in free bets + a £10 free bet builder for Euro 2024
- Croatia vs Albania: Grab up to £190 in free bets on this fascinating Group B clash