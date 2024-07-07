Ripon Placepot tips: Richard Birch bids to land the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Bright Lily shaped nicely on her debut at Carlisle last month when a running-on third to Kiss Me My Love.

Granted normal improvement, the Richard Fahey-trained filly should prove hard to beat from a draw against the stands’ rail in leg one (6.20) of the Ripon Placepot.

Punters chasing the £50,000 guaranteed pool are advised to select Path To Glory , an interesting newcomer from the James Tate stable, and the more experienced Rogue State in leg two (6.50).

Course-and-distance winner Makalu emerged with huge credit when landing a Class 6 Beverley handicap last month by a length from Star Of St James.

By far the last off the bridle that night, Makalu has been raised only 4lb and can follow up in leg three (7.25).

Eight-time scorer Soul Seeker usually comes to hand at this time of year and might be able to take advantage of a tumbling mark in leg four (8.00). Leodis Dream , who is also well drawn, rates solid back-up.

Sea La Venus is bred to be much better than a mark of 62 and looks the answer to leg five (8.30), while Wichahpi and Jesmond Dawn are the picks in leg six (9.00).

Ripon Placepot perm

6.20

3 Bright Lily

6.50

5 Path To Glory

6 Rogue State

7.25

5 Makalu

8.00

6 Soul Seeker

7 Leodis Dream

8.30

1 Sea La Venus

9.00

1 Wichahpi

4 Jesmond Dawn

1x2x1x2x1x2 = 8 lines

