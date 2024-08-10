Ripon Placepot perm: Tom Segal's selections for Sunday's £50,000 guaranteed pool

Makalu is in the form of his life, and while he is up in the weights he has a course-and-distance win to his name and should be placed in the mile handicap (2.10) that kicks off the Ripon Placepot. However, it's a competitive race and Mount King, who appears to be running into form, goes in as well.

The other race that needs at least a couple in the perm is the 5f handicap (4.10), and Hurstwood and Dunnington Lad have both won at Ripon and ran well last time.

The 1m4½f handicap (3.40) is the classiest race on the card and Cool Legend, who was unlucky not to finish a lot closer in a decent race at Newbury last time, is surely the one to beat.

It will be surprising if he's not a good bit better than his current mark of 80 and he goes in alone, as does We Dare To Dream, who shaped really well on his debut at Ayr and strongly suggested he had a race like the two-year-old maiden (2.40) in him.

Art Design ran well in a much better race at Newmarket last weekend and can be another winner for William Haggas and Tom Marquand in the 6f nursery (3.10).

It's hard to see her finishing out of the frame and the same applies to Degale in the mile novice (4.40). He finished third in a much better race at Thirsk last time.

Ripon Placepot perm

2.10

3 Mount King

5 Makalu

2.40

6 We Dare To Dream

3.10

4 Art Design

3.40

2 Cool Legend

4.10

5 Hurstwood

6 Dunnington Lad

4.40

3 Degale

2x1x1x1x2x1=4 lines

