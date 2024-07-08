Pontefract Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Nursery season is upon us and Pontefract's interesting afternoon card kicks off with one (2.10). Racing Post Ratings have Love Games and Griselda as the best treated relative to their opening BHA marks, and there are reasons to expect better from both.

James Webb is improving nicely and rates as banker material in the 1m2f maiden (2.40) for Sir Michael Stoute. This stiff track will be right up his alley.

There are a few with chances in the Listed Pipalong Stakes (3.10), but I'll rely on Doha from a nice draw to keep the perm down. She was impressive in winning the Kensington Palace and can progress past those with greater experience.

Matters Most is my main fancy in the 6f handicap (3.40), but it's hard to rule any of them out. Woven and Silky Wilkie are the other suggestions.

The three-year-olds receive plenty of weight from their elders in the 1m4f handicap (4.10). The consistent Free Speech appeals from the younger brigade in first-time cheekpieces. The other to include is Ulysses filly Polar Princess , who showed more at Newmarket last time.

Shamardal Star and Mulciber give the impression they are on good marks in the finale (4.45).

Pontefract Placepot perm

2.10

4 Griselda

6 Love Games

2.40

5 James Webb

3.10

4 Doha

3.40

2 Silky Wilkie

5 Matters Most

6 Woven

4.10

5 Polar Princess

8 Free Speech

4.45

3 Shamardal Star

10 Mulciber

2x1x1x3x2x2 = 24 lines

