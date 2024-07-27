Pontefract Placepot picks: Tom Segal attempts to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pool

The two to concentrate in Pontefract's opening two-year-old maiden (2.12) could have come straight out of the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics as River Seine and Glamour Show stand out. With only four runners in the line-up, it's safest to put both in the perm.

Two are also needed in the following competitive mile handicap (2.42), although the recent course-and-distance winner Jewel Maker will surely go well despite his wide draw. Cloudy Skye has been a bit disappointing this season but she's dropping in the weights and this is a weaker race than those she has been running in recently, so she's included too.

The Listed Pomfret Stakes (3.12) is the best race on the card and if Point Lynas can get his own way in front he might be hard to catch if the ground remains fast. If he gets pace pressure up front, then the classy Embesto will be coming home strongly.

The following two races look much more straightforward. Highwaygrey has dropped to a good mark in the mile and a quarter handicap (3.42). He looked to be running into form last time and half his eight wins have come at Pontefract, while Retracement looks a stand-out in the 4.12.

The final sprint handicap (4.42) is more complicated but if Dicko The Legend runs to the same level he showed when winning at York on Friday night, he is well capable of being placed despite a 5lb penalty.

Pontefract Placepot perm

2.12

2 Glamour Show

4 River Seine

2.42

4 Jewel Maker

6 Cloudy Skye

3.12

3 Embesto

6 Point Lynas

3.42

3 Highwaygrey

4.12

9 Retracement

4.42

1 Dicko The Legend

2x2x2x1x1x1x1 = 8 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Only valid with code B10G50 on registration. £/€10 minimum qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater across sports or racing (if each-way then minimum £10 win + £/€10 place). Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€20 free sports bet and 50 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry on free bets and Tote Credit. Your first bet will be your qualifying bet. One per customer. UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. gambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.