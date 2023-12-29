Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury

Shanty Alley

2.25 Newbury

Shanty Alley may well have been lined up for another crack at this after finishing second to Grumpy Charley here 12 months ago.

That was on his second run of the season following a good second to Burrows Diamond at Wetherby, and while he didn't run quite as well first time up at Catterick last month, he certainly wasn't disgraced as he was in there pitching until two-out. He made a mistake at the last but still kept on well enough.

He's 5lb lower than he was last year, as is third-placed Laskalin, who was more than five lengths behind him then yet is a much shorter price despite not running anywhere near as well in two starts this season.

Jack Quinlan, who won the Lanzarote for trainer Ben Case on Cobblers Dream a couple of seasons ago, gets his first crack on Shanty Alley and the pair could go well at a price.

Shanty Alley 14:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Jack Quinlan Tnr: Ben Case

Read these next:

'He could go well at a price' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday selections after Friday's 4-1 winner

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Haydock and Newbury on Saturday

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.