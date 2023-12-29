The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Haydock and Newbury on Saturday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Saturday . . .

Fortescue (1.25 Haydock)

His seasonal debut fourth over an inadequate 2m7½f trip at Chepstow already looked like a respectable effort before the winner, Nassalam, emphatically boosted the form when landing Wednesday's Welsh Grand National by 34 lengths. Given that the third, Iwilldoit, was one of only five finishers when filling the same position in the Welsh National, Fortescue had a difficult task on what was his first start for 238 days. Henry Daly's nine-year-old has been dropped 1lb which means he is now rated 5lb lower than when third behind subsequent Grade 1 Betfair Chase winner Royale Pagaille and Sam Brown, who landed a 14-runner Grade 3 handicap off the same mark at last year's Grand National meeting two starts later, in the 2022 Peter Marsh at this track. Fortescue was also fifth off 5lb higher in the Grand National Trial over this track and trip against much stronger opposition in February and this looks a good opportunity for him to get back to winning ways.

Shanty Alley (2.25 Newbury)

The Ben Case-trained nine-year-old was second in this race last year off a 5lb higher mark and although his fifth-placed effort at Catterick last month initially appeared disappointing, the form has been franked since. Shanty Alley finished a length behind Court At Slip, who followed his fourth at Catterick by winning a seven-runner event at Newcastle on his next start. The runner-up at Catterick, Twoshotsoftequila, ran a fair race to finish third when sent off the 11-4 favourite in a 11-runner contest at Doncaster on his next start. Shanty Alley should come on from what was his first run in 202 days and he looks overpriced in the market.

Willmount (3.00 Newbury)

The Olly Harris-owned five-year-old has won his three starts under rules by a combined 27 and a half lengths, winning both of his bumpers for Neil Mulholland before making a successful stable and hurdling debut for Nicky Henderson at Newbury last month. Willmount returns to the Berkshire venue for a much stronger contest but he has travelled like a Grade 1 horse in all of his races and gets the chance to prove that he is of that calibre here in a competitive running of the Challow Novices' Hurdle. The step up to 2m4½f on good to soft ground should not be an issue as he landed his point-to-point over 3m on soft ground at Comea by two and a half lengths for Colin Bowe. The £340,000 purchase is a 12-1 chance for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle and the Ballymore and those odds could shorten significantly if landing this race in good style.

Read these next:

'He could go well at a price' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday selections after Friday's 4-1 winner

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.