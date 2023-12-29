Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

High Court Judge (3.40 Wolverhampton)

The Tommie Jakes-ridden three-year-old has dipped 8lb below his last win, found 7f too sharp last time and will be much happier back up to a mile.

Marcus Buckland

High Court Judge 15:40 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tommie Jakes Tnr: Henry Spiller

Handicappers' nap

Captain Teague (3.00 Newbury)

Last season's Champion Bumper third has taken well to hurdling and can give Paul Nicholls his fourth successive win in this race.

Steve Mason

Captain Teague 15:00 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

The Punt nap

Fortescue (1.25 Haydock)

Staying-on fourth behind subsequent emphatic Welsh Grand National winner Nassalam on his first start for 238 days at Chepstow. Henry Daly’s nine-year-old should improve from that reappearance now upped to a more favourable marathon trip off 1lb lower.

Charlie Huggins

Fortescue 13:25 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Hugh Nugent (3lb) Tnr: Henry Daly

Speed figures

Lookaway (3.00 Newbury)

Has made giant strides this season and the form of his Greatwood second is working out really well. Neil King's stable star can make it four wins from five starts this term.

Dave Edwards

Lookaway 15:00 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Jack Quinlan Tnr: Neil King

Dark horse

Notachance (2.25 Newbury)

No win for almost three years but thirds in last season's Classic Chase and Midlands National show he can be competitive and he is down to a handy mark. Below par on reappearance but today's extra two furlongs will suit, as will the more testing conditions.

Stuart Langley

Notachance 14:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Alan King

West Country nap

Pedley Wood (3.20 Taunton)

Wind surgery helped him fulfil his potential at Hereford last time. Better ground suits and he should have more to offer.

James Stevens

Pedley Wood 15:20 Taunton View Racecard Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: Joe Tizzard

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing

Read these next:

'He could go well at a price' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday selections after Friday's 4-1 winner

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Haydock and Newbury on Saturday

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.