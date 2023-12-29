Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
High Court Judge (3.40 Wolverhampton)
The Tommie Jakes-ridden three-year-old has dipped 8lb below his last win, found 7f too sharp last time and will be much happier back up to a mile.
Marcus Buckland
Handicappers' nap
Captain Teague (3.00 Newbury)
Last season's Champion Bumper third has taken well to hurdling and can give Paul Nicholls his fourth successive win in this race.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Fortescue (1.25 Haydock)
Staying-on fourth behind subsequent emphatic Welsh Grand National winner Nassalam on his first start for 238 days at Chepstow. Henry Daly’s nine-year-old should improve from that reappearance now upped to a more favourable marathon trip off 1lb lower.
Charlie Huggins
Speed figures
Lookaway (3.00 Newbury)
Has made giant strides this season and the form of his Greatwood second is working out really well. Neil King's stable star can make it four wins from five starts this term.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Notachance (2.25 Newbury)
No win for almost three years but thirds in last season's Classic Chase and Midlands National show he can be competitive and he is down to a handy mark. Below par on reappearance but today's extra two furlongs will suit, as will the more testing conditions.
Stuart Langley
West Country nap
Pedley Wood (3.20 Taunton)
Wind surgery helped him fulfil his potential at Hereford last time. Better ground suits and he should have more to offer.
James Stevens
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
Read these next:
'He could go well at a price' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday selections after Friday's 4-1 winner
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Haydock and Newbury on Saturday
Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Haydock and Newbury on Saturday
- Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Friday's five meetings
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Haydock and Newbury on Saturday
- Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Friday's five meetings