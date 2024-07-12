Newmarket Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool

None of those with experience in the opener at Newmarket (1.40) have shown that much, so Placepot punters may be best focusing on Desert Flower (stable has fine record in this) and Duty First (Group 1 entry), who are the standouts on pedigree.

Arisaig is quite a strong fancy for the second (2.12), with her form looking stronger than some of those who have won easily in modest company, but we'll add Key To Cotai , who has been progressive this season.

Treasure Time could prove well treated for William Haggas in the third (2.50), while Liveandletlive is on a hat-trick and and the form of his latest win has been well boosted.

Two of the last three winners of the Superlative (3.25) went on to win the Dewhurst and one of those was trained by Charlie Appleby, who has won it four times since 2016.

Aidan O'Brien's The Parthenon doesn't look a patch on City Of Troy, who dominated for Coolmore last year, so Ancient Truth , a comfortable winner of both his novices, should be hard to beat let alone kick out of the frame.

The Bunbury Cup (4.00) is a minefield, but the three-years-younger Divine Libra is much preferred over Carrytheone at the head of the market despite the latter's eyecatching Ascot effort.

Ropey Guest has been runner-up in this for the last two years, and is as good as ever if judged on his Victoria Cup reappearance, while Darkness doesn't win very often, but is 2-2 on this course and is still competitively weighted on his best form despite his penalty.

Inisherin is very much the one to beat in the July Cup (4.35), but he is going in against older horses for the first time, and in any case I don't think Swingalong is getting the credit she deserves for her consistent record in Group 1 sprints, so she goes in, too.

Newmarket Placepot perm

1.40

4 Desert Flower

5 Duty First

2.12

2 Key To Cotai

8 Arisaig

2.50

8 Liveandletlive

14 Treasure Time

3.25

1 Ancient Truth

4.00

5 Ropey Guest

12 Divine Libra

16 Darkness

4.35

7 Swingalong

9 Inisherin

2x2x2x1x3x2=48 lines

