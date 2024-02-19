Newcastle Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders sets his sights on the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Newcastle is the place to be for the Tote's latest £50,000 Placepot guarantee and a three-handed approach is suggested in the opener (4.55).

Joe Fanning is three from three when riding for Gillian Boanas and partners Great Colaci . Absolute Dream is unexposed at the trip and Isle Of Wolves is consistent at this level.

Masterpainter could go well in the mile handicap (5.30) if taking to the first-time visor. Pop Favorite won't be far away based on his recent efforts over track and trip.

Smooth Silesie is on the upgrade and is banked on in the 5f handicap (6.00) under a penalty. Hollie Doyle's sole ride on the card, Solray , is of major interest in the 6f feature (6.30). Well-handicapped sprinter Mondammej is the back-up play.

Sisyphean is rated 80 and will surely be in the shake up for the mile novice (7.00). No Retreat , a son of Siyouni whose dam ran in the Oaks, is a respected newcomer.

The two with the most appealing claims in the concluding classified race (7.30) are Atlantic Heart , who drops into this company for the first time, and Noble Captain , who shapes as if this step down in trip will suit.

Newcastle Placepot perm

4.55

6 Isle Of Wolves

8 Absolute Dream

9 Great Colaci

5.30

4 Masterpainter

7 Pop Favorite

6.00

4 Smooth Silesie

6.30

6 Mondammej

7 Solray

7.00

7 No Retreat

8 Sisyphean

7.30

3 Atlantic Heart

7 Noble Captain

3x2x1x2x2x2 = 48 lines

