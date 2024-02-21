Newcastle Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders sets his sights on the £50,000 guarantee

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Hampshire-based trainer Simon Hodgson sends Angelica K on a long journey for Newcastle's 1m2f fillies' maiden (5.00), the first leg of the Tote's £50,000 daily Placepot guarantee.

She has a top pedigree and shaped well on her introduction at Kempton, so gets the vote. As does Kitteridge , another well-bred filly who caught the eye with a solid second on her debut.

Havanarama is banked on in the 7f handicap (5.30). He looks ahead of his mark. The Hodgson-trained Clearpoint is also relied upon in the 5f feature (6.00) on his first start for this team. He was in top form over the winter for Charlie Fellowes.

Asadjumeirah and Warminster are closely matched on their meeting here in January. Both like the track, are on decent marks and can go well in division one of the 6f handicap (6.30).

A win for one of those two would frank the form of Athollblair Boy in the second division (7.00). He might be 11 but arrives in rude health and shouldn't be far away.

Course-and-distance winner Irish Flame and bottom weight Martin's Brig , who ran admirably over 7f here last time and gets the mile well, appeal most in the final leg (7.30).

Newcastle Placepot perm

5.00

2 Angelica K

7 Kitteridge

5.30

6 Havanarama

6.00

3 Clearpoint

6.30

5 Warminster

7 Asadjumeirah

7.00

1 Athollblair Boy

7.30

2 Irish Flame

11 Martin’s Brig

2x1x1x2x1x2 = 8 lines

