Newcastle Placepot tips: Richard Birch attempts to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Kick off the Newcastle Placepot, which carries a £50,000 guaranteed pool, with two bankers.

Bella Bluesky , a model of consistency on the all-weather this winter, ran a blinder when second to Bobby Shaftoe over course and distance last Tuesday. Archie Young’s 7lb claim means she is, in effect, competing off 7lb lower this time, and she should prove difficult to beat in leg one (5.30).

The hat-trick beckons for the Mick Appleby-trained Big Narstie in leg two (6.00), but leg three (6.30) appears less straightforward. Golden Rainbow and Red Walls have both been in fine form in recent weeks, and may be the pair to focus on.

Bestie was noted making good late headway last time out on his first attempt at seven furlongs. He drops back to six here but should be strong at the finish off a good pace, and ought to reach a place at the very least in leg four (7.00).

Miss Rainbow lacks the proven race-fitness of Bestie, but could also have a say if ready to roll on her first start since October.

Cajetan stands out in leg five (7.30), with Inexplicable and Mr Coco Bean the selections in leg six (8.00).

Newcastle Placepot perm

5.30

6 Bella Bluesky

6.00

3 Big Narstie

6.30

3 Golden Rainbow

7 Red Walls

7.00

3 Bestie

4 Miss Rainbow

7.30

1 Cajetan

8.00

6 Inexplicable

8 Mr Coco Bean

1x1x2x2x1x2 = 8 lines

