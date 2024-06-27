Newcastle Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Humble Spark and Flying Panther are improving four-year-olds at a lower level and may hold the key to getting past a tricky opening leg (4.23) of the Placepot on Newcastle's evening card.

The latter was down to run on Thursday as well, though, so might not turn out again, and the replacement is Jewel Maker , whose three turf runs this term have taken him down to below his last winning mark on this course.

In the next (4.55), Rory has run some of his best races this year, and he's joined by Nelson Gay, who has become well treated and took a step forwards last time.

Makanah and Vintage Clarets would be my two in the Gosforth Park Cup (5.25), but we'll add the high-draw Thunder Moor just in case the race doesn't work out as I'm hoping.

Tiffany and Darnation look the two to concentrate on in the following Group 3 contest (6.00), while the following handicap (6.35) is another desperately difficult one.

Perfectly Timed and Cheshire Dancer look obvious three-year-olds to be interested in, while the more exposed Hartswood hasn't been running badly and is down to a good mark.

That just leaves a novice event (7.10), and while none of the form is special, Germanic could never get into a position to show what he is made of on his debut in a big field at Newbury, but he still shaped well and much better can be expected this time.

Newcastle Placepot perm

4.23

2 Jewel Maker

5 Humble Spark

4.55

5 Nelson Gay

11 Rory

5.25

2 Vintage Clarets

3 Thunder Moor

5 Makanah

6.00

9 Tiffany

10 Darnation

6.35

3 Hartswood

9 Perfectly Timed

11 Cheshire Dancer

7.10

4 Germanic

2x2x3x2x3x1=72 lines

