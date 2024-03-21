Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy with his perm for the £50k guaranteed pot

It's nice to able to have a crack at a proper jumps card rather than all-weather Class 5-6 meetings for a midweek Placepot, although starting with a hunter chase (2.00) at Newbury is not ideal.

Secret Investor would have been miles better than these in his younger days, and while Tigerbythetail was going to beat him when falling at Fakenham last month, better ground and Newbury used to bring the best out of him. He's entitled to come on for it and should be in the first two.

I like the chances of outsider Moon Hunter in the next (2.30) assuming the ground dries out, but will add Abuffalosoldier , who has clearly taken a liking to Newbury having won there over hurdles and fences.

In the third (3.00), The Newest One is not exactly prolific but he has hit the first three in nine of 13 hurdles starts, and this will be a lot easier than the Grade 2 he ran in last time.

Finest View can run well at a price in the fourth (3.33), but it's competitive, so we'll add the in-form Doyen Quest , and Saligo Bay , who may well appreciate better ground.

It will be three in the next (4.08) as well, with Gyenyame , Hermino AA and Karl Philippe , while in the final leg (4.43) Peejaybee stands out as the one who could still be well ahead of his mark now he has got his first chase win in the bag.

Newbury Placepot perm

2.00

2 Secret Investor

2.30

3 Abuffalosoldier

7 Moon Hunter

3.00

4 The Newest One

3.33

7 Finest View

9 Doyen Quest

13 Saligo Bay

4.08

1 Karl Philippe

3 Hermino AA

8 Gyenyame

4.43

3 Peejaybee

1x2x1x3x3x1=18 lines

