Newbury Placepot picks: Harry Wilson's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

The £50,000 Placepot guaranteed pool heads to Newbury and punters are advised to put two in the perm to safely navigate the opening apprentice handicap (4.22).

Laser Focus has produced form figures of 1122 since teaming up with Sean D Bowen and should go well again, while Luke Catton is back on Lucky's Dream for the first time since finishing runner-up in this race last year. He goes in too.

The 6f fillies' novice (4.55) looks tricky. Eve Johnson Houghton has won two of the last five runnings, so Geo must go in, while Miami Memories was well supported on her debut and is taken to improve on that effort.

Flaming Stone ran well behind a smart filly on her Newmarket debut and the extra furlong in the 7f fillies' novice (5.30) should suit on pedigree. She rates banker material.

Marhaba Million , in receipt of 14lb in weight-for-age allowance, makes the most appeal of the two three-year-olds in the feature 1m4f handicap (6.05). Entrancement is a solid back-up.

Machiavellian Lady caught the eye at Newmarket last time and goes in the perm alongside Forever A Diamond , who returns to her optimum trip, in the 7f handicap (6.40).

Sayifyouwill is one of my best bets of the day and can be relied on to make the frame in the closing 7f handicap (7.15).

Newbury Placepot perm

4.22

3 Laser Focus

7 Lucky's Dream

4.55

8 Geo

9 Miami Memories

5.30

2 Flaming Stone

6.05

1 Entrancement

6 Marhaba Million

6.40

7 Machiavellian Lady

8 Forever A Diamond

7.15

8 Sayifyouwill

2x2x1x2x2x1 = 16 lines

