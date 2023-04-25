Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for Tuesday's five meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Epsom

3.00:

Preference is for Caius Chorister (nap), whose record at Epsom and under Benoit De La Sayette makes for impressive reading. Furthermore, she looks the type to improve again this term. Educator, who looks capable of further progress back over 1m2f, is feared most ahead of last year's winner Soto Sizzler.

Steve Boow

Ffos Las

4.00:

The very lightly 5yo Big Ambitions (nap) is open to improvement on this handicap debut and he's the pick ahead of Fontwell maiden winner Stans The Man, who may not have been suited by heavy ground at Sandown last time. The in-form Bumpy Johnson is next on the list, while King Of Brazil could go well in his first handicap. Sabbathical is 7lb lower than when winning over fences at Bangor on Saturday but he seems to be better over fences, and over a shorter trip than this.

Ben Hutton

Punchestown

7.10:

Not much strength in depth to this and Vital Island (nap) is taken to repeat last year's win. De Nordener was 21l behind him then but is a year older now and can give him more to think about. The cheekpieces might galvanise Old Style Humor into running well.

Tyrone Molloy

Wolverhampton

9.00:

Not many of these are open to much improvement, an exception being Sympathise(nap) who left her previous form miles behind when beaten a neck on stable/handicap debut at Lingfield last month. Any improvement on that would give her a major chance. Another Angel, May Remain and Billian have all been successful over C&D recently, but none of them is particularly well drawn so the biggest danger may be fellow C&D winner Catesby, who is is rather better berthed. Dark Design and Griggy also have possibilities.

David Bellingham

Yarmouth

3.50:

Karl Burke has won three of the last five running of this event so his good recent Nottingham second Open Market (second choice) commands plenty of respect. Both Sassy Belle and Kessaar Power arrive on the back of wins and must enter calculations too, but the vote goes to James Ferguson's improving Dark Angel gelding Beelzebub (nap), who can make light of a 4lb rise in the weights and complete his hat-trick.

Peter Entwistle

