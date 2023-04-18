Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Newmarket

3.35:

Poker Face is a very promising sort for this season, while Ottoman Fleet (second choice overall) is respected back on British soil and Reach For The Moon has a good shout on his best form. They are obvious players but an interesting alternative is Raadobarg who is best at this time of year, having gained all wins in the spring, and has a good record fresh. He's been given another change of scenery, having joined his third trainer, and could be ready to run the race of his life.

Steve Boow

Lingfield

2.00:

Albert Cee showed enough on his first run for Peter Chapple-Hyam to suggest he has strong claims but narrow preference is for Trilby. George Boughey's runner has run to a similar level of form on all his AW starts but his pedigree suggests he'll be better suited by this longer trip and he has the services of an in-form 5lb claimer.

Richard Young

Southwell

8.00:

Having finished a good second last time to an in-form rival over C&D after a break, Easter Icon has a good chance of getting off the mark. C&D winner Easy Equation is his most likely danger.

Colin Russell

Gowran Park

4.03:

Following a bright start to the season in handicap company Panic Alarm now has a good opportunity to add to his two juvenile wins. Shadowed has a bit to find with Lord Massusus on official figures but has race-fitness on his side. Not Even Close could be progressive but may not be seen to best effect on soft ground.

Alan Sweetman

Tipperary

4.25:

With just two chase starts under his girth, including when winning nicely at Leopardstown last time, Solness has more scope for improvement than most of these and can win again. All Those Years is a latecomer to chasing but can improve upon his Cork third raised in trip today.

Tyrone Molloy

