The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Newmarket on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

(2.25 Newmarket)

He had a disappointing end to last season, finishing far back in a big handicap at Ascot, but he has had two good runs in Meydan over the winter since then which will give him a fitness edge over a number of his rivals and set him in good stead. He seems to do his best work over seven furlongs, so this drop back in trip should suit.

(3.35 Newmarket)

He looked to be a superstar in the making as a juvenile but a number of setbacks last season have curtailed his career. He ran no sort of race when last seen in France but the conditions that day were challenging so he can be forgiven for that run, and that was the only time he has finished out of the front two. He has now been gelded and the addition of blinkers should help sharpen him up. If he is back to his best he will be hard to beat.

(4.10 Newmarket)

He looked like he could be potentially smart when running the equally smart, and more experienced, Zoology close on his debut. The question will be if he can transfer his ability from the all-weather to the turf this time around. However, his pedigree suggests this should not be a problem and he looks well placed to go one better this time.

