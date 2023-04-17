Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

(5.20 Newmarket)

Comfortable winner off just 3lb lower at the Lincoln meeting and remains favourably treated on the form she was showing early last year, particularly with the valuable 5lb claim of Billy Loughnane.

Paul Curtis

Ey Up It's Maggie 17:20 Newmarket

The Punt nap

(3.35 Newmarket)

He has now been gelded and the addition of blinkers should help sharpen him up. If he is back to his best he will be hard to beat.

Laurence Morter

Reach For The Moon 15:35 Newmarket

Speed figures

(Newmarket 3.35)

Speed figures to go well at a big price as he goes well fresh and stable has won this Group 3 twice in past decade.

Craig Thake

Intellogent 15:35 Newmarket

Eyecatcher

(8.30 Southwell)

Shaped well here two starts back and returning to patient tactics could pay dividends.

Steffan Edwards

Papa Cocktail 20:30 Southwell (A.W)

West country nap

(4.55 Lingfield)

Ran well when third on debut for David Pipe at the start of the month. Drop in trip could suit.

James Stevens

Pepsiwithacap 16:55 Lingfield (A.W)

Dark horse

(2.25 Newmarket)

Won last season's Victoria Cup at Ascot and was not disgraced back there at the Royal meeting. Made an encouraging reappearance in a competitive race at Kempton three weeks ago and won't be far away returning to the turf.

Rob Sutton

Vafortino 14:25 Newmarket

