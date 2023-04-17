Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

Ey Up It's Maggie (5.20 Newmarket)

Comfortable winner off just 3lb lower at the Lincoln meeting and remains favourably treated on the form she was showing early last year, particularly with the valuable 5lb claim of Billy Loughnane.
Paul Curtis

Ey Up It's Maggie17:20 Newmarket
Jky: Billy Loughnane (5lb)Tnr: Tony Coyle

The Punt nap

Reach For The Moon (3.35 Newmarket)

He has now been gelded and the addition of blinkers should help sharpen him up. If he is back to his best he will be hard to beat.
Laurence Morter

Reach For The Moon15:35 Newmarket
Jky: Frankie Dettori (-lb)Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Speed figures

Intellogent (Newmarket 3.35)

Speed figures to go well at a big price as he goes well fresh and stable has won this Group 3 twice in past decade.
Craig Thake

Intellogent15:35 Newmarket
Jky: David Egan (-lb)Tnr: Jane Chapple-Hyam

Eyecatcher

Papa Cocktail (8.30 Southwell)

Shaped well here two starts back and returning to patient tactics could pay dividends.
Steffan Edwards

Papa Cocktail20:30 Southwell (A.W)
Jky: Paul Mulrennan (-lb)Tnr: Stella Barclay

West country nap

Pepsiwithacap (4.55 Lingfield)

Ran well when third on debut for David Pipe at the start of the month. Drop in trip could suit.
James Stevens

Pepsiwithacap16:55 Lingfield (A.W)
Jky: Cieren Fallon (-lb)Tnr: David Pipe

Dark horse

Vafortino (2.25 Newmarket)

Won last season's Victoria Cup at Ascot and was not disgraced back there at the Royal meeting. Made an encouraging reappearance in a competitive race at Kempton three weeks ago and won't be far away returning to the turf.
Rob Sutton

Vafortino14:25 Newmarket
Jky: Benoit De La Sayette (3lb)Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

Published on 17 April 2023Last updated 18:00, 17 April 2023
