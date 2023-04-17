Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Handicappers' nap
Ey Up It's Maggie (5.20 Newmarket)
Comfortable winner off just 3lb lower at the Lincoln meeting and remains favourably treated on the form she was showing early last year, particularly with the valuable 5lb claim of Billy Loughnane.
Paul Curtis
The Punt nap
Reach For The Moon (3.35 Newmarket)
He has now been gelded and the addition of blinkers should help sharpen him up. If he is back to his best he will be hard to beat.
Laurence Morter
Speed figures
Intellogent (Newmarket 3.35)
Speed figures to go well at a big price as he goes well fresh and stable has won this Group 3 twice in past decade.
Craig Thake
Eyecatcher
Papa Cocktail (8.30 Southwell)
Shaped well here two starts back and returning to patient tactics could pay dividends.
Steffan Edwards
West country nap
Pepsiwithacap (4.55 Lingfield)
Ran well when third on debut for David Pipe at the start of the month. Drop in trip could suit.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Vafortino (2.25 Newmarket)
Won last season's Victoria Cup at Ascot and was not disgraced back there at the Royal meeting. Made an encouraging reappearance in a competitive race at Kempton three weeks ago and won't be far away returning to the turf.
Rob Sutton
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Newmarket on Tuesday
'A 1lb rise shouldn't be enough to anchor him' - our Tuesday man's four wagers
Subscribe today | Get 50% off your first three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.