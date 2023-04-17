Newmarket Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders eyes up the £100,000 guaranteed pool

The Newmarket card is streets ahead of the calibre of racing we have grown accustomed to seeing on a Tuesday in the winter months and the Tote are enhancing the spectacle with a guaranteed £100,000 pool for the Placepot.

The opening conditions event (1.50) looks between Classic-entered pair , a half-brother to Farhh who is the choice of William Buick among two Godolphin runners, and the Kevin Ryan-trained , another fine prospect who is bred to appreciate ease underfoot.

failed to get home over a mile on heavy ground in a Doncaster Listed race last time and should appreciate a drop in trip and class in the 7f handicap (2.25). looks well treated on his close second to Astral Beau in a course-and-distance handicap two starts back and should have tightened up for his seasonal reappearance.

is a worthy favourite for the following mile handicap (3.00) after missing the cut for the Lincoln, while is nominated as a dark horse after a positive return when eighth in that Doncaster contest.

There are plenty of classy performers in the Earl of Sefton Stakes (3.35) and should head the betting on his return to a slower surface after running well in Meydan this year. His runaway Listed success in October is the standout piece of form.

rates the likeliest winner in the next (4.10) after an encouraging introduction behind the smart Zoology at Southwell this month.

There is limited form to go off in the two-year-old 5f novice (4.45) and the two to make most appeal on breeding are , a son of freshman sire Blue Point who is out of a soft-ground Listed winner, and , whose sire (Profitable) and damsire (Dragon Pulse) loved slow ground.

Newmarket Placepot perm

1.50

4 Hi Royal

6 Majestic Pride

2.25

2 Tacarib Bay

9 Hodler

3.00

4 Unforgotten

5 Bopedro

3.35

5 Ottoman Fleet

4.10

2 Covey

4.45

2 Blue Storm

4 Cuban Thunder

2x2x2x1x1x2 = 16 lines

