Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Wednesday's six meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ayr

2.10: Ballin Bay

The 5yo Ballin Bay made all at Kelso three weeks ago on his second handicap start and this unexposed contender is taken to follow up. Enemy At The Gate was runner-up in that race and could be the chief danger once more, especially if jumping with greater fluency. Handicap newcomer Cream Of The West is another to consider.
Ben Hutton

Dundalk

6.45: Serious Notions

Despite a failure to run to market expectations when fourth here two weeks ago, Serious Notions merits the vote in first-time blinkers. She can turn the tables on third-placed Bergamasco on these terms and should also cope with the two other previous winners, Pomeriggio and Barnso.
Alan Sweetman

Kempton

6.00: Montecristo Gold

The draw hasn't been kind to Checkmeout, Compton Bay and Palazzo Persico, who all have the ability to play a part in this contest based on form. Montecristo Gold looks the safer option as although he is 3lb higher than when winning by a short head over this trip at Chelmsford last time, he showed a fine attitude to prevail which should continue to stand him in good stead.
David Bellingham

Lingfield

1.45: Sixties Chic

There shouldn't be much between Tony Carroll's pair Mumayaz and Glamorous Express, while Impeach and Em Jay Kay also come right into the reckoning. The two to appeal most are El Hombre, who bumped into one here last month, and Sixties Chic, with clear preference for Jack Channon's filly. She's really kicked on since making the move into handicaps and a well-run race at this trip looks ideal for her. The best could still be to come from her.
Paul Smith

Ludlow

12.05: The Famous Five

Venetia Williams and Lucy Turner have combined to win three of the last five renewals of this race and that's not the only reason to be hopeful of a big run from The Famous Five. His useful Flat form in France is not forgotten and this return to further for his handicap debut looks a major plus. Haas Boy had last year's edition of this race in the bag off a 5lb higher mark when falling at the final flight so he's interesting after wind surgery, while Whatsupwithyou ran well enough in a higher grade at Cheltenham to make the shortlist.
Alistair Jones

Newbury

1.25: Brave Kingdom

Theatre Man kicked off his chase career with a good effort behind a major improver over C&D last month, while Amrons Sage made a bold bid before finishing a clear second on his switch to fences at Exeter. They are both strongly respected but preference is for Brave Kingdom, who returned from a long absence with a dominant display on his chase debut at Plumpton four weeks ago and that took his rules record to 4-5.
David Moon

Published on 20 December 2023inFree tips

Last updated 07:00, 20 December 2023

