Newbury Placepot tips: Andrew Cooper's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

Doubling up in the two handicaps and banking in the other races could be the way to play the Newbury Placepot with a guaranteed £50,000 up for grabs.

Flat recruit Therapist likely has a bit to do against a couple of his rivals in the opening juvenile hurdle (12.15) and Torneo looks the safest option.

There's a big field in the maiden hurdle at 12.50 but not many can be seriously fancied. Nicky Henderson has won four of the last five runnings of this race and Strutter is taken to leave his bumper form behind.

Richard Bandey is a trainer I have a lot of time for and Theatre Man looks set to build on his course return last month in leg three (1.25). In case we drop down to four runners, Amrons Sage joins him in the perm.

Galia Des Liteaux could be the good thing of the day in the Listed mares' chase at 2.00.

East India Express and Gidleigh Park put their unbeaten records on the line in the novice hurdle (2.35) and, in the hope he doesn't go off favourite, Gidleigh Park is the call.

One or both of Etalon , who could be a better chaser than a hurdler, and Hecouldbetheone could bring home the bacon in the last leg (3.10).

Newbury Placepot perm

12.15

4 Torneo

12.50

18 Strutter

1.25

1 Theatre Man

4 Amrons Sage

2.00

1 Galia Des Liteaux

2.35

2 Gidleigh Park

3.10

3 Etalon

7 Hecouldbetheone

1x1x2x1x1x2 = 4 lines

