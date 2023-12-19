Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Magic Wave (1.00 Ayr)
Mark Walford's recent wide-margin Market Rasen winner showed his liking for this track when beating the reopposing The Kalooki Kid by 13 lengths in a bumper last season and sets a good standard.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Romilda (4.55 Kempton)
William Haggas's filly has shaped well in both starts since the tongue-tie went on, being unlucky not to win at Wolverhampton and undone by a slow pace at Lingfield last time. Gets an extra 2f here.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Amrons Sage (1.25 Newbury)
Made a pleasing return for Nicky Henderson on his chasing debut at Exeter last month when overhauled on the run-in and can gain compensation.
Dave Edwards
The Punt nap
The Kalooki Kid (1.00 Ayr)
Stepping up in trip last time out seemed to suit him perfectly in an impressive win. Has a penalty to contend with but is a consistent performer who looks on the up.
Laurence Morter
West Country nap
Gidleigh Park (2.35 Newbury)
Hugely impressive on hurdles debut and looks capable of cutting it at a much higher level. Tough race but looks the one to beat.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Ocean Heights (4.55 Kempton)
Yet to win in five starts on the Flat but went close here last time. Steps up in trip looks a positive move given he's a bumper winner over 2m.
Tom Gibbings
