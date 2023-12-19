Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Magic Wave (1.00 Ayr)

Mark Walford's recent wide-margin Market Rasen winner showed his liking for this track when beating the reopposing The Kalooki Kid by 13 lengths in a bumper last season and sets a good standard.

Steve Mason

Magic Wave 13:00 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Jamie Hamilton Tnr: Mark Walford

Eyecatcher

Romilda (4.55 Kempton)

William Haggas's filly has shaped well in both starts since the tongue-tie went on, being unlucky not to win at Wolverhampton and undone by a slow pace at Lingfield last time. Gets an extra 2f here.

Steffan Edwards

Romilda 16:55 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Enright (7lb) Tnr: William Haggas

Speed figures

Amrons Sage (1.25 Newbury)

Made a pleasing return for Nicky Henderson on his chasing debut at Exeter last month when overhauled on the run-in and can gain compensation.

Dave Edwards

Amrons Sage 13:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

The Punt nap

The Kalooki Kid (1.00 Ayr)

Stepping up in trip last time out seemed to suit him perfectly in an impressive win. Has a penalty to contend with but is a consistent performer who looks on the up.

Laurence Morter

The Kalooki Kid 13:00 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Danny McMenamin Tnr: Nicky Richards

West Country nap

Gidleigh Park (2.35 Newbury)

Hugely impressive on hurdles debut and looks capable of cutting it at a much higher level. Tough race but looks the one to beat.

James Stevens

Gidleigh Park 14:35 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

Dark horse

Ocean Heights (4.55 Kempton)

Yet to win in five starts on the Flat but went close here last time. Steps up in trip looks a positive move given he's a bumper winner over 2m.

Tom Gibbings

Ocean Heights 16:55 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Aiden Brookes Tnr: David Pipe

