TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's two meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Perth

4.50: Fabuleux Du Clos

Petrastar's fortunes changed for the better when he was upped to 3m over fences last time out. He needs plenty of respect but faces two rivals who could themselves find marked improvement now that they are given a first crack at this trip. They are Themanintheboots, who looked all about stamina when he asserted over 2m4f here three weeks ago, and Fabuleux Du Clos, who got competitive late in the day when he won over the same trip at Newcastle. The latter has less to prove in the mud, so he gets the call.
Richard Austen

Fabuleux Du Clos16:50 Perth
Jky: Bruce Lynn (3lb)Tnr: Simon West

Stratford

4.00: Oakley

After his reappearance run last month was truncated, Oakley still has fitness to prove. However, the form of his Cheltenham third in December reads well and, with the forecast rain of no concern, he is selected to record his second course-and-distance win. Aliomaana ran well last month, after a break, and is second choice. Enthused is upped significantly in grade today but he's in good form and can also feature.
Chris Wilson

Oakley16:00 Stratford
Jky: Harry Bannister Tnr: Richard J Bandey

Published on 16 July 2023Last updated 07:00, 16 July 2023
