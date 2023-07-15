Stratford Placepot tips: Tom Segal relies on three bankers in his perm

With rain forecast, plenty of the summer jumpers due to run at Stratford may find conditions going against them, so it is worth keeping on eye on the ground before getting too involved in the Placepot.

Ideally Zafar wouldn't want the ground too testing in the opening conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle (2.15) but he has won on soft ground before and has had a wind operation since his last run. The in-form Nadim is not the most straightforward but is still fairly handicapped despite creeping up the weights for not winning.

The 2m½f handicap hurdle (4.00) is the best race on the card but nearly all of the participants need the ground to stay good. Topweight Oakley is an exception and he might enhance Richard Bandey's good record at the track, while Harry Cobden has a 50 per cent strike-rate when riding for James Owen and he sticks around to partner the in-form Enthused .

If I Say , who is owned by a Stratford racecourse partnership, looks likely to have been aimed at the 2m3½f handicap chase (4.35) and suggested she was running into form at Worcester last time. Jet Of Dreams should go in as well after his decent effort at Southwell last time.

The other races don't look anywhere near as complicated, with The Galahad Kid the standout in the 2m½f maiden hurdle (3.25) and last year's winner Rostello looking sure to go close in the concluding handicap chase (5.10) off a 5lb lower mark than 12 months ago.

Two Post Eight is sure to take up most of the tickets in the juvenile hurdle (2.50) but he has a penalty to overcome for winning a weak race and Gifted Angel was at least as good as him on the Flat.

Stratford Placepot perm

2.15

1 Zafar

7 Nadim

2.50

7 Gifted Angel

3.25

5 The Galahad Kid

4.00

1 Oakley

8 Enthused

4.35

2 Jet Of Dreams

6 If I Say

5.10

4 Rostello

2 x 1 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 1 = 8 lines

