TippingToday's Top Tips

Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Jet Of Dreams (4.35 Stratford)

Has twice caught the eye under 7lb claimer Dylan Kitts this season, including on his chasing debut over an inadequate trip at Southwell last time. Jonjo O'Neill takes over in the saddle.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
Jet Of Dreams16:35 Stratford
View Racecard
Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Warren Greatrex

Handicappers' nap

Rostello (5.10 Stratford)

Not the most reliable but was a wide-margin winner of this race off a 5lb higher mark last year and will be hard to beat if anywhere near that level.
Steve Mason

Silk
Rostello17:10 Stratford
View Racecard
Jky: Cillin Leonard (5lb)Tnr: Dr Richard Newland

The Punt nap

Nadim (2.15 Stratford)

Second at this track on his penultimate start and can go one better here after finishing in front of a subsequent winner at Southwell last time.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Nadim14:15 Stratford
View Racecard
Jky: Bradley Harris (3lb)Tnr: Milton Harris

Speed figures

The Galahad Kid (3.25 Stratford)

Dual bumper win, made an encouraging hurdling debut when second after a lengthy absence and can open his account over obstacles.
Dave Edwards

Silk
The Galahad Kid15:25 Stratford
View Racecard
Jky: Paddy Brennan Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Dark horse

Atlantic Storm (4.35 Stratford)

Far from the force of old but has good form at this venue, barring his latest effort. He looks to be back on a more favourable mark this time and the forecast rain may suit him more than his rivals.
Jamie Griffith

Silk
Atlantic Storm16:35 Stratford
View Racecard
Jky: Cillin Leonard (5lb)Tnr: Rob Summers

Signposts: key pointers for Sunday's racing 

Published on 15 July 2023
icon
