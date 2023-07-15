Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Jet Of Dreams (4.35 Stratford)

Has twice caught the eye under 7lb claimer Dylan Kitts this season, including on his chasing debut over an inadequate trip at Southwell last time. Jonjo O'Neill takes over in the saddle.

Marcus Buckland

Jet Of Dreams 16:35 Stratford View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Warren Greatrex

Handicappers' nap

Rostello (5.10 Stratford)

Not the most reliable but was a wide-margin winner of this race off a 5lb higher mark last year and will be hard to beat if anywhere near that level.

Steve Mason

Rostello 17:10 Stratford View Racecard Jky: Cillin Leonard (5lb) Tnr: Dr Richard Newland

The Punt nap

Nadim (2.15 Stratford)

Second at this track on his penultimate start and can go one better here after finishing in front of a subsequent winner at Southwell last time.

Charlie Huggins

Nadim 14:15 Stratford View Racecard Jky: Bradley Harris (3lb) Tnr: Milton Harris

Speed figures

The Galahad Kid (3.25 Stratford)

Dual bumper win, made an encouraging hurdling debut when second after a lengthy absence and can open his account over obstacles.

Dave Edwards

The Galahad Kid 15:25 Stratford View Racecard Jky: Paddy Brennan Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Dark horse

Atlantic Storm (4.35 Stratford)

Far from the force of old but has good form at this venue, barring his latest effort. He looks to be back on a more favourable mark this time and the forecast rain may suit him more than his rivals.

Jamie Griffith

Atlantic Storm 16:35 Stratford View Racecard Jky: Cillin Leonard (5lb) Tnr: Rob Summers

Signposts: key pointers for Sunday's racing

