Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Cheltenham

4.25: Some Scope

This can go to progressive six-year-old Some Scope (nap), who created a very good impression when winning at Doncaster two starts ago and lost out only to a revitalised and very determined front-runner in a major handicap there last month. Are U Wise To That was slightly disappointing on his latest outing but he made a bright start to his chasing career in the autumn and also still has potential. Stumptown needs to put last month's disappointing Festival run behind him but is still considered, while Captain Cattistock also gets a mention, having won the last two editions of this race.

Chris Wilson

Some Scope 16:25 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Richard Hobson

Kempton

7.00: Sighter

She may need further before long but Sighter (nap) got the job done over this trip on February's Chelmsford handicap debut and has a kindly looking 3lb rise, with one 5lb claimer replacing another. Sunblock has had excuses on both starts since a winning handicap bow of her own, and is preferred of the remainder.

Jeremy Grayson

Sighter 19:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joe Leavy (5lb) Tnr: Richard Hannon

Newmarket

2.25: Whip Cracker

He goes into deeper waters but this looks the right time to catch Whip Cracker (nap), who represents a stable in great form and may well be capable of major further progress. The selection is an interesting alternative to obvious types such as useful French colt Narkez (second choice) and potentially smart El Cordobes who both command respect all the same. Gasper De Lemos seems likely to rate higher still, while a few others also have possibilities.

Steve Boow

Whip Cracker 14:25 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Richard Hughes

