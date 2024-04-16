Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Our Champ (5.00 Cheltenham)

Relished the return to better ground when easily landing the valuable Sussex Champion Hurdle at Plumpton and, with Freddie Gordon taking off 5lb, looks up to defying his new mark.

Steve Mason

Our Champ 17:00 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gordon (5lb) Tnr: Chris Gordon

The Punt nap

Hymac (3.15 Cheltenham)

Harry Fry’s lightly raced chaser finished off well over 2m7f at Taunton in December, so it was a surprise to see him dropped in trip at Uttoxeter next time. This marathon trip looks much more like it and he makes plenty of appeal off a 1lb lower mark.

Richard Russell

Hymac 15:15 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

Eyecatcher

Astro King (3.00 Newmarket)

Improver since joining Daniel and Claire Kubler, winning the Cambridgeshire over course and distance last season, and he can take this winnable Group 3.

Mark Brown

Astro King 15:00 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Daniel & Claire Kubler

Speed figures

Roger (1.30 Cheltenham)

Surprise winner when slamming modest opposition on his hurdling debut at Stratford last month but, while this is much tougher, the clock suggests he can more than hold his own in this company.

Dave Edwards

Roger 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Richard Hobson

West Country nap

In Excelsis Deo (2.40 Cheltenham)

Major eyecatcher in the Plate at the Cheltenham Festival last time and dangerous off the same mark. Better ground should suit as well.

James Stevens

In Excelsis Deo 14:40 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

Dark horse

Gowel Road (3.50 Cheltenham)

Has run with great credit this season including a respectable sixth in the Pertemps Final at the Cheltenham Festival. Potentially well in on a mark of 141 having won a chase last season off 146.

Sam Hardy

Gowel Road 15:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: James Turner (7lb) Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

