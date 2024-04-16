Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Our Champ (5.00 Cheltenham)
Relished the return to better ground when easily landing the valuable Sussex Champion Hurdle at Plumpton and, with Freddie Gordon taking off 5lb, looks up to defying his new mark.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Hymac (3.15 Cheltenham)
Harry Fry’s lightly raced chaser finished off well over 2m7f at Taunton in December, so it was a surprise to see him dropped in trip at Uttoxeter next time. This marathon trip looks much more like it and he makes plenty of appeal off a 1lb lower mark.
Richard Russell
Eyecatcher
Astro King (3.00 Newmarket)
Improver since joining Daniel and Claire Kubler, winning the Cambridgeshire over course and distance last season, and he can take this winnable Group 3.
Mark Brown
Speed figures
Roger (1.30 Cheltenham)
Surprise winner when slamming modest opposition on his hurdling debut at Stratford last month but, while this is much tougher, the clock suggests he can more than hold his own in this company.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
In Excelsis Deo (2.40 Cheltenham)
Major eyecatcher in the Plate at the Cheltenham Festival last time and dangerous off the same mark. Better ground should suit as well.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Gowel Road (3.50 Cheltenham)
Has run with great credit this season including a respectable sixth in the Pertemps Final at the Cheltenham Festival. Potentially well in on a mark of 141 having won a chase last season off 146.
Sam Hardy
Published on 16 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:14, 16 April 2024
