Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Fontwell
3.00: Somespring Special
Yesnosorry stuck to her task very well when second at Plumpton a fortnight ago but this looks good for handicap debutante Somespring Special, who comes here after two very promising 2m5f runs at Wincanton.
Chris Wilson
Southwell
8.00: Urban Dandy
This looks a good opportunity for Urban Dandy to make it 3-4 since switching to the AW, having had three of these behind when successful at Newcastle last time. Exceed, who finished fourth in that race having been hampered at the start, ought to get closer with a smoother trip and a 5lb pull. Front-runner Doctor Mozart looks best of the others.
David Bellingham
Thirsk
4.15: Hoots Toots
There is a fitness query but Hoots Toots was progressing well when last seen in the autumn and there is every chance he will have another good year for connections who have done well with the family over the years. Darbucks may be the main danger, although Spartakos has a good recent record under the conditions and he would be dangerous if happening to be tuned up for his reappearance. Muddy Lynn is also considered on his handicap debut over a trip that should suit on breeding.
Emily Weber
