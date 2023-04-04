Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Fontwell

3.00:

Yesnosorry stuck to her task very well when second at Plumpton a fortnight ago but this looks good for handicap debutante Somespring Special, who comes here after two very promising 2m5f runs at Wincanton.

Chris Wilson

Southwell

8.00:

This looks a good opportunity for Urban Dandy to make it 3-4 since switching to the AW, having had three of these behind when successful at Newcastle last time. Exceed, who finished fourth in that race having been hampered at the start, ought to get closer with a smoother trip and a 5lb pull. Front-runner Doctor Mozart looks best of the others.

David Bellingham

Thirsk

4.15:

There is a fitness query but Hoots Toots was progressing well when last seen in the autumn and there is every chance he will have another good year for connections who have done well with the family over the years. Darbucks may be the main danger, although Spartakos has a good recent record under the conditions and he would be dangerous if happening to be tuned up for his reappearance. Muddy Lynn is also considered on his handicap debut over a trip that should suit on breeding.

Emily Weber

