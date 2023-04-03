Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters.
Handicappers' nap
Flintara (4.00 Fontwell)
Has looked an improved model this season and, although she did seem to relish the marathon trip here last time, she can handle the drop back in distance and complete the hat-trick.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Zoology (6.00 Southwell)
He has more experience than most of the field which he could use to his advantage and his breeding suggests he should appreciate a trip over seven furlongs.
Laurence Morter
Speed figures
Monjules (3.30 Fontwell)
Has been in fine form recently, is unbeaten at the track and looks poised to complete a course and distance hat-trick.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Gardener (3.30 Fontwell)
Had two good runs on testing ground at Leicester at the end of 2022, the second of which was a win. Disappointed on handicap debut at Hereford next time but could bounce back returning to softer conditions.
Rob Sutton
Eyecatcher
Yesnosorry (3.00 Fontwell)
Showed improved form last time in a first-time tongue-tie and the slightly stiffer test today should suit.
David Toft
West Country
Rocco Royale (2.00 Fontwell)
Caught the eye when third at Ludlow last time and step up in trip should benefit.
James Stevens
Signposts: key pointers for Tuesday's racing
