Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters.

Handicappers' nap

(4.00 Fontwell)

Has looked an improved model this season and, although she did seem to relish the marathon trip here last time, she can handle the drop back in distance and complete the hat-trick.

Steve Mason

Flintara 16:00 Fontwell View Racecard

The Punt nap

(6.00 Southwell)

He has more experience than most of the field which he could use to his advantage and his breeding suggests he should appreciate a trip over seven furlongs.

Laurence Morter

Zoology 18:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard

Speed figures

(3.30 Fontwell)

Has been in fine form recently, is unbeaten at the track and looks poised to complete a course and distance hat-trick.

Dave Edwards

Monjules 15:30 Fontwell View Racecard

Dark horse

(3.30 Fontwell)

Had two good runs on testing ground at Leicester at the end of 2022, the second of which was a win. Disappointed on handicap debut at Hereford next time but could bounce back returning to softer conditions.

Rob Sutton

Gardener 15:30 Fontwell View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(3.00 Fontwell)

Showed improved form last time in a first-time tongue-tie and the slightly stiffer test today should suit.

David Toft

Yesnosorry 15:00 Fontwell View Racecard

West Country

(2.00 Fontwell)

Caught the eye when third at Ludlow last time and step up in trip should benefit.

James Stevens

Rocco Royale 14:00 Fontwell View Racecard

