TippingToday's Top Tips

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters.

Handicappers' nap

Flintara (4.00 Fontwell)

Has looked an improved model this season and, although she did seem to relish the marathon trip here last time, she can handle the drop back in distance and complete the hat-trick.
Steve Mason

Silk
Flintara16:00 Fontwell
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Bannister (-lb)Tnr: Richard J Bandey

The Punt nap

Zoology (6.00 Southwell)

He has more experience than most of the field which he could use to his advantage and his breeding suggests he should appreciate a trip over seven furlongs.
Laurence Morter

Silk
Zoology18:00 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy (-lb)Tnr: James Ferguson

Speed figures

Monjules (3.30 Fontwell)

Has been in fine form recently, is unbeaten at the track and looks poised to complete a course and distance hat-trick.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Monjules15:30 Fontwell
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Bromley (5lb)Tnr: Harry Fry

Dark horse

Gardener (3.30 Fontwell)

Had two good runs on testing ground at Leicester at the end of 2022, the second of which was a win. Disappointed on handicap debut at Hereford next time but could bounce back returning to softer conditions.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Gardener15:30 Fontwell
View Racecard
Jky: Kielan Woods (-lb)Tnr: Alex Hales

Eyecatcher

Yesnosorry (3.00 Fontwell)

Showed improved form last time in a first-time tongue-tie and the slightly stiffer test today should suit.
David Toft

Silk
Yesnosorry15:00 Fontwell
View Racecard
Jky: James Davies (-lb)Tnr: Nick Gifford

West Country

Rocco Royale (2.00 Fontwell)

Caught the eye when third at Ludlow last time and step up in trip should benefit.
James Stevens

Silk
Rocco Royale14:00 Fontwell
View Racecard
Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr (-lb)Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Signposts: key pointers for Tuesday's racing 

Published on 3 April 2023Last updated 18:10, 3 April 2023
