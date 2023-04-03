The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a treble on Tuesday. . .

(2.15 Thirsk)

She has shown she has some ability on both of her outings so far and looked more at home in the softer conditions when last seen, running a big race and staying on well. The question will be, how much has she progressed over the winter - but she has the profile to suggest she may be a class above her rivals and this could be the point where she sheds her maiden tag.

(6.00 Southwell)

He ran impressively on his debut but followed up with a disappointing race in the Middle Park Stakes. He was restless in the stalls and possibly found a big race like that came a bit too soon. He will be running under a penalty here, but that should not cause too much of an issue as he has more experience than most of the field, while his breeding suggests he should appreciate a trip over seven furlongs more and he holds a 2000 Guineas entry.

(6.30 Southwell)

She fluffed her lines when last seen running flat, however this could be down to having run a lot last season and she could have been feeling the effects. She has had a break now and she has a good record on the all-weather including a win at Southwell in October. The step up to six furlongs is interesting and her breeding suggests this is her optimum trip.

