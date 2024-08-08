Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Yarmouth

4.45: Moakadd

Dashing Donkey has to be high on the list given his course record (211), especially if this handy sort is allowed an uncontested lead. Cogsworth could play a part if returning to the sort of form that saw him win twice in May, while Zenzic could improve now switched to a handicap. Preference is for Moakadd (nap), who ran well to finish fourth of 14 on handicap debut at Doncaster last time when he may have made his effort on the unfavoured part of the track.

David Bellingham

Moakadd 16:45 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Cameron Noble Tnr: Roger Varian

Brighton

4.00: Open Secret

Back down in class, Open Secret (nap) could well open his account and enhance the Johnston stable's good record in this contest. Next best are last year's winner Bug Boy, in-form Bletchley Storm and recent hurdles scorer Zhang Fei.

Steve Boow

Open Secret 16:00 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Franny Norton Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Leopardstown

5.22: Raydamann

This is a good opportunity for Raydamann (nap), beaten only a neck in a Dundalk race won by a horse who followed up in style at this track. The main danger is probably Ocean Manifest, who had just over 2l to spare over Leaders Listen when second at Fairyhouse, the pair split then by subsequent dual winner Monasterboice.

Alan Sweetman

Raydamann 17:22 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Ben Coen Tnr: J P Murtagh

Sligo

7.35: Cougar

The race in which Cougar (nap) was mildly eyecatching at Bellewstown could hardly have worked out better and he's up in trip and down in grade which could be a winning recipe. If the market vibes suggest otherwise, the likes of Luminous Light and Early Arrival have solid form claims while dual course winner The Truant could bounce back from a below-par run at Galway.

Mark Nunan

Cougar 19:35 Sligo View Racecard Jky: Aidan Kelly (5lb) Tnr: Padraig Roche

Chepstow

7.30: Walter Hartright

Firmly in charge on his last four starts, Walter Hartright (nap) appears to have more in the tank and can win again, to continue his unbeaten run since the blinkers were enlisted. Wahraan is likely to pose the greatest threat if he does not revert to overdoing his slow starts, while Lieber Power and Gangster Granny also enter serious calculations.

Richard Austen

Walter Hartright 19:30 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Sandown

8.15: Cervetto

There are plenty of each-way chances but Cervetto (nap) still rather stands out on the back of his C&D success last month. Several from that race have run well since and Dylan Cunha's low-mileage 4yo probably has more to offer, so a 5lb rise doesn't look enough to stop him. A wide stall has the potential to make life awkward for the hat-trick-seeking Atlantis Blue, so the chief threat could come from Dreamrocker.

Andrew Sheret

Cervetto 20:15 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Rhys Clutterbuck Tnr: Dylan Cunha

