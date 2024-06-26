- More
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Carlisle
4.40: Billyb
There was lots to like about the way BILLYB (nap) won at Beverley last time and on his old form he remains well treated back up just 4lb. Mostawaa is 5lb lower than when winning this last year and is feared most following his back-to-form third at York recently. Million Thanks was a comfortable winner at Pontefract on his reappearance and is also respected along with On A Session and five-time course winner Detective.
Ben Hutton
Ffos Las
8.50: Currumbin
The fascinating runner is the Irish raider CURRUMBIN (nap), who lost out narrowly on handicap debut at Killarney, and travels further afield to contest what is probably a weaker handicap on this side of the Irish Sea. Devious Devan has shown enough in maidens to think he's capable of proving a threat, while Calm Waters probably needs to find more for the fitting of cheekpieces in order to add to her heavy-ground Class 6 Windsor win.
Mark Rowntree
Kempton
7.10: Botas
The bottom-weight Sheila's Paradise is well worth keeping an eye on now making his handicap/AW debut, as there was definite promise in his three turf starts during the spring. The choice, however, is dual C&D winner BOTAS (nap) whose latest course success came in a slightly stronger contest than this. The fourth home that day, Mr Mistoffelees, again shouldn't be far away on 4lb better terms, while Swift Victory and Spun To Gold are others to make the shortlist.
David Bellingham
Naas
6.30: Over The Blues
This is not a maiden with a lot of depth and OVER THE BLUES (nap) can be the one to take advantage. There was plenty to like about her debut at the Curragh and that form is already starting to take shape with the runner-up winning in the interim. De Janeiro is the main threat with John Velazquez booked.
Phill Anderson
Salisbury
3.15: Crown Estate
Preference is for CROWN ESTATE (nap) who holds the best chance on recent form, receives weight all round and looks likely to benefit from the reapplication of headgear. The other 3yos have something to prove off their marks, so Leuven Power and Bluelight Bay may prove the main threats as they look interesting returned to Salisbury.
Steve Boow
Worcester
5.40: Faded Fantasy
Cases can be made for a few of these but FADED FANTASY (nap) looked back in good nick when going close over C&D at the start of this month and is still well handicapped after a 6lb rise. He gets the vote ahead of Shuil Ceoil, who is also in good form. Mactavish needs to bounce back from a below-par run last time but will be a tough nut to crack if able to match the form he showed at Ludlow two starts ago.
Chris Wilson
