TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Beverley

4.55: Purple Martini

This hasn't gone to a 3yo since 2016 but that age group appears to hold a strong hand this time. Powdering should appreciate dropping back in class and trip and remains unexposed after five starts, but preference is for PURPLE MARTINI (nap) who won twice in the spring and whose latest third at Chester has since been franked by the first two. First Greyed and Clotherholme look the pick of the older horses.
David Bellingham

Silk
Purple Martini16:55 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Graham Lee Tnr: Ben Haslam

Galway

5.10: Absurde

Despite lacking the hurdling experience of his rivals, ABSURDE(nap) is a classy Flat type who won well on hurdling debut at Killarney and is the selected of Willie Mullins' four runners. The next best of the quartet could be wide-margin Kilbeggan winner Space Tourist despite a worrying tendency to jump to her left. Williamstowndancer could complete a stable 1-2-3.
Tyrone Molloy

Silk
Absurde17:10 Galway
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Goodwood

4.35: Courage Mon Ami

Having won the Ascot Gold Cup on only his fourth start and maintained his unbeaten record in the process, COURAGE MON AMI (nap) promises to dominate the staying scene for a long time. He could well develop into a superstar like Stradivarius who won the Goodwood Cup four times, plus numerous other top races, for the Gosden stable. Coltrane, the Ascot runner-up, is feared most ahead of Giavellotto who has been saved for this prize and looks open to further progress. Eldar Eldarov is not written off, while Lone Eagle is an interesting type among the bigger-priced runners. Emily Dickinson would command plenty of respect if the ground is soft/heavy.
Steve Boow

Silk
Courage Mon Ami16:35 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Perth

9.00: Just Dottie

Handicap debutant Love Mystery took a pleasing step forward on his latest hurdling start and is perhaps the one with most potential but C&D winner JUST DOTTIE (nap) returns here after a good third at Market Rasen in June and is probably still on a workable mark. She looks the answer.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Just Dottie21:00 Perth
View Racecard
Jky: Mr S Connor (5lb)Tnr: R Mike Smith

Worcester

8.10: Izayte

Choirmaster, Cumhacht, Painless Potter (second choice) and Forget The Way have all offered enough to think they could win a race of this nature but IZAYTE (nap) has managed to put his head in front in a handicap and he can do so again despite his career-high mark. Keep an eye on Melnik in the betting, too.
Paul Smith

Silk
Izayte20:10 Worcester
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Quinlan Tnr: Neil King

Yarmouth

4.10: Flower Of Thunder

Recent C&D winners Fillyfudge and Corporate Raider can go well. However, dropping in class off the back of a solid fourth behind three subsequent winners early last month is three-time late-summer C&D winner FLOWER OF THUNDER (nap), and she gets the nod.
Graham Wheldon

Silk
Flower Of Thunder16:10 Yarmouth
View Racecard
Jky: Isobel Francis (5lb)Tnr: Christine Dunnett

Published on 1 August 2023Last updated 07:00, 1 August 2023

Published on 1 August 2023Last updated 07:00, 1 August 2023
