Tuesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Get over £200 in free bets by signing up with our bookmaker partners. Read more here

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Eyecatcher

Baileys Khelstar (3.35 Yarmouth)

This son of Cloth Of Stars has been crying out for a step up to 1m6f and can strike under the excellent Neil Callan.

Mark Brown

Baileys Khelstar 15:35 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: Charlie Johnston

The Punt nap

Courage Mon Ami (4.35 Goodwood)

Showed great tenacity to fend off Coltrane in the Ascot Gold Cup and can confirm the form on 1lb worse terms. There could still be improvement to come, with the Gold Cup arguably the first time he had been asked a serious question.

David Dennett



Courage Mon Ami 16:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Handicappers' nap

Stormy Sea (5.05 Goodwood)

Didn't quite meet expectations when a respectable sixth in a Listed race at York in May, but the form of her previous easy Haydock novice win has been well franked by those who chased her home and suggests the Sir Michael Stoute-trained filly is fairly well treated off an opening mark of 92.

Paul Curtis

Stormy Sea 17:05 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Speed figures

Moktasaab (2.50 Goodwood)

Sure to be in the mix if repeating the figure he clocked when third in this race last year off a 5lb higher mark.

Craig Thake

Moktasaab 14:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: William Knight

Dark horse

Vintage Clarets (1.40 Goodwood)

In good form this season, winning at Chester and Newcastle. Close third in a heritage handicap at Ascot last time and remains on the same mark, so looks unlikely to be far away.

Rob Sutton

Vintage Clarets 13:40 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Callum Hutchinson (3lb) Tnr: Richard Fahey

Signposts: key pointers for Tuesday's racing

Read these next:

'If you could pick his ideal conditions it would be this' - Tom Segal thinks there could be an upset in Goodwood Cup

'You can bet his entire season has revolved around this race' - Paul Kealy with six day one selections at Goodwood

'He should be too strong' - Alan Sweetman with three tips for day two at Galway

The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horse racing tips for Goodwood and Perth on Tuesday

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Glorious Goodwood

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.