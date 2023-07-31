Racing Post logo
Tuesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Baileys Khelstar (3.35 Yarmouth)

This son of Cloth Of Stars has been crying out for a step up to 1m6f and can strike under the excellent Neil Callan.
Mark Brown

Silk
Baileys Khelstar15:35 Yarmouth
View Racecard
Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: Charlie Johnston

The Punt nap

Courage Mon Ami (4.35 Goodwood)

Showed great tenacity to fend off Coltrane in the Ascot Gold Cup and can confirm the form on 1lb worse terms. There could still be improvement to come, with the Gold Cup arguably the first time he had been asked a serious question.
David Dennett

Silk
Courage Mon Ami16:35 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Handicappers'  nap

Stormy Sea (5.05 Goodwood)

Didn't quite meet expectations when a respectable sixth in a Listed race at York in May, but the form of her previous easy Haydock novice win has been well franked by those who chased her home and suggests the Sir Michael Stoute-trained filly is fairly well treated off an opening mark of 92.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Stormy Sea17:05 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Speed figures

Moktasaab (2.50 Goodwood)

Sure to be in the mix if repeating the figure he clocked when third in this race last year off a 5lb higher mark.
Craig Thake

Silk
Moktasaab14:50 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: William Knight

Dark horse

Vintage Clarets (1.40 Goodwood)

In good form this season, winning at Chester and Newcastle. Close third in a heritage handicap at Ascot last time and remains on the same mark, so looks unlikely to be far away.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Vintage Clarets13:40 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Hutchinson (3lb)Tnr: Richard Fahey

Signposts: key pointers for Tuesday's racing 

Published on 31 July 2023Last updated 19:40, 31 July 2023
