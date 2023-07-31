Paul Kealy's play of the day at Glorious Goodwood

Lord Riddiford

1.40 Goodwood

I was a little surprised Lord Riddiford wasn't at least challenging for favouritism when the market opened as he has won the race for the last two years, is 3lb lower than 12 months ago and a further 1lb lower than when romping to success in soft ground the year before that.

He largely ran with credit on the all-weather over the winter despite slipping slightly in the weights, but he came down 6lb for two turf runs in May and June, neither of which came on easy ground.

Indeed, the last time he raced on soft ground was in October, when he was beaten just a neck at Nottingham by Fast Response, a filly who in the space of just three weeks afterwards had won twice more and rocketed 18lb up the handicap.

Lord Riddiford, drawn nearest the rail in 15 (stalls are in the centre), also won a three-year-old handicap at this meeting in 2018, and his only defeat at the track came when he was fifth in this in 2019 (off 8lb higher than now), so you can bet his entire season has revolved around this race.

Lord Riddiford 13:40 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Andrea Atzeni Tnr: John Quinn

