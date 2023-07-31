The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horse racing tips for Goodwood and Perth on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a treble at Galway and Perth on Monday.

Millebosc (2.50 Goodwood)

Now having his third start for William Haggas since switching from France, this five-year-old bay gelding should be cherry ripe. He had been missing for 136 days before making an eye-catching stable debut at Lingfield last November and then disappeared for a further 227 days before finishing behind Pride Of America in the John Smith’s Cup at York last month. Last turning for home that day, he stayed on well to be a never nearer seventh and can improve markedly on that effort.

Courage Mon Ami (4.35 Goodwood)

Unbeaten in four starts, he showed great tenacity to fend off Coltrane in the Ascot Gold Cup last time out and can confirm the form on 1lb worse terms. It is likely there could still be improvement to come from one so inexperienced and, arguably, the Gold Cup was the first time he had been asked a serious question. It is an added bonus that, as a previous course winner, his adaptability to this idiosyncratic track is also proven.

VE Day (6.20 Perth)

Bar one disappointing run at Ludlow, VE Day has been pretty consistent since making the switch to hurdles. A debut winner in an admittedly weak race at Musselburgh he put the Ludlow run behind him by chasing home subsequent winners Father Of Jazz and Gaius at Aintree. Last time out he found hat-trick winning Carrigeen Kampala too strong at Stratford, but there was no disgrace in that and he can put it up to likely favourite Park Annonciade.

