Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Chelmsford

8.30: Bold Ribb

Udaberri and Phantasy Mac linger on dangerous marks but this may be best left to the two recent AW winners Moogie and BOLD RIBB. The selection won with plenty to spare at Lingfield on Friday and remains capable of better over this trip. He can defy his 5lb penalty.

Paul Smith

Bold Ribb 20:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: John Ryan

Lingfield

1.55: Havaila

Yorksea is now below the mark from which he made the frame in last season's Betfair Hurdle but there is more to come from HAVAILA, who was placed in a hot juvenile handicap at Ascot in April and is only 2lb higher here. Go Dante also features prominently in calculations, while it won't be a surprise if the old-timer Totterdown makes a brave bid from the front.

Chris Wilson

Havaila 13:55 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Milton Harris

Newcastle

1.40: Churchella

This can go to CHURCHELLA, who has taken well to Tapeta and can follow up her convincing win off a 6lb lower mark last time. Brunello Breeze and Blue Hawaii may prove her main dangers.

Colin Russell

Churchella 13:40 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Mr Matthew Ennis Tnr: David O'Meara

Stratford

2.55: King Otis

This can go to KING OTIS, who landed a gamble when making all on his stable debut at Plumpton and is well treated under a penalty for that easy win. Samatian had form figures of 132224 last season and he's feared most ahead of Passing Kate and Libor Lad. Chase winner Boys Of Wexford could be dangerous on his switch back to hurdling, while others to keep an eye on are handicap newcomers Smart Casual and Footloose Man.

David Moon

King Otis 14:55 Stratford View Racecard Jky: Jamie Gambin (10lb) Tnr: James Owen

Wolverhampton

2.45: Digital

Absolutelyflawless is better than she showed here last week and should fare better this time but the two to appeal most are Algheed and DIGITAL. The former is back to a handy mark and should be at concert pitch after two runs back from a break but Digital's backers never had a moment's worry at Kempton last week and he looks on a good mark back in a handicap.

Paul Smith

Digital 14:45 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Brandon Wilkie (7lb) Tnr: K R Burke

Thurles

2.05: Mollys Mango

Gordon Elliott has considerable depth for races in this category and MOLLYS MANGO looks superior to these rivals on bumper form. Missus Beeton seems to be improving gradually. River Robe has picked up useful experience in bumpers since making her debut over hurdles. Bumper winner Idol ran creditably against geldings last time.

Alan Sweetman

Mollys Mango 14:05 Thurles View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

