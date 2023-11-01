Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Nickle Back (1.10 Stratford)

Belatedly fulfilled the promise of his impressive soft-ground Fontwell novice hurdle success when bolting up on his recent Warwick chasing debut. Up 10lb for that, but Sarah Humphrey's enthusiastic front-runner is probably still a step or two ahead of the handicapper.

Steve Mason

Nickle Back 13:10 Stratford View Racecard Jky: James Best Tnr: Sarah Humphrey

Eyecatcher

Someone's Wish (7.00 Chelmsford)

On a roll until encountering a testing surface last time and this strong-travelling sort can get back on track for rider Darragh Keenan.

Mark Brown

Someone's Wish 19:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Darragh Keenan Tnr: Robert Eddery

Speed figures

Moogie (8.30 Chelmsford)

Lightly raced filly returned to form over course and distance a month ago and can make it three from four on the all-weather.

Dave Edwards

Moogie 20:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ross Coakley Tnr: James Fanshawe

The Punt nap

Shakem Up'Arry (1.10 Stratford)

Ben Pauling-trained chaser ran some fine races in defeat in big-race handicaps last season, including when third at the Cheltenham Festival. Goes well fresh and can defy top weight on his seasonal return.

Matt Rennie

Shakem Up'Arry 13:10 Stratford View Racecard Jky: Luca Morgan Tnr: Ben Pauling

West Country nap

Hurlerontheditch (2.30 Lingfield)

Consistent performer with some eyecatching form over hurdles. Wind surgery could spark improvement on chase debut and Kim Bailey's horses are running well.

James Stevens

Hurlerontheditch 14:30 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: David Bass Tnr: Kim Bailey

Dark horse

Crypto Quest (5.45 Newcastle)

Best form has come on turf but is 11lb lower on the all-weather and showed enough when third, faring best of those who forced the pace, over course and distance two starts ago to suggest his time will come on this surface.

Simon Giles

Crypto Quest 17:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Garritty Tnr: Ian McInnes

