Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Nickle Back (1.10 Stratford)
Belatedly fulfilled the promise of his impressive soft-ground Fontwell novice hurdle success when bolting up on his recent Warwick chasing debut. Up 10lb for that, but Sarah Humphrey's enthusiastic front-runner is probably still a step or two ahead of the handicapper.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Someone's Wish (7.00 Chelmsford)
On a roll until encountering a testing surface last time and this strong-travelling sort can get back on track for rider Darragh Keenan.
Mark Brown
Speed figures
Moogie (8.30 Chelmsford)
Lightly raced filly returned to form over course and distance a month ago and can make it three from four on the all-weather.
Dave Edwards
The Punt nap
Shakem Up'Arry (1.10 Stratford)
Ben Pauling-trained chaser ran some fine races in defeat in big-race handicaps last season, including when third at the Cheltenham Festival. Goes well fresh and can defy top weight on his seasonal return.
Matt Rennie
West Country nap
Hurlerontheditch (2.30 Lingfield)
Consistent performer with some eyecatching form over hurdles. Wind surgery could spark improvement on chase debut and Kim Bailey's horses are running well.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Crypto Quest (5.45 Newcastle)
Best form has come on turf but is 11lb lower on the all-weather and showed enough when third, faring best of those who forced the pace, over course and distance two starts ago to suggest his time will come on this surface.
Simon Giles
